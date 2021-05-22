newsbreak-logo
NBA

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum Publicly Pine to Play With Draymond Green

By Jack Winter
AllTrailBlazers
 3 days ago
Draymond Green couldn't quite reach the epic heights in Friday's do-or-die play-in against the Memphis Grizzlies that he did 48 hours earlier in an instant-classic loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He still finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in another heart-breaking defeat for the Golden State Warriors, further evidence of Green's ability to flip the switch in big games. But he also committed six turnovers, passed up countless wide-open threes and wasn't quite so air-tight in pick-and-roll coverage defensively, getting fooled by Ja Morant on multiple occasions and finishing with just one steal and one block.

Don't tell the Trail Blazers that Green somewhat disappointed with his current team's season on the line. Spurred on by Damian Lillard, it sure seems like Portland wouldn't mind if his next one was in Rip City.

As Green faced some backlash on social media after Memphis' 117-112 win over Golden State, Lillard made clear that he'd be appreciated as a member of the Blazers, retweeting a tweet about the five-time All-Defense honoree playing in Rip City.

Perhaps a bit warier of the league's anti-tampering rules than his fellow backcourt star, C.J. McCollum let it be known that he "respectfully" agreed with Lillard.

Even Jusuf Nurkic gave his two cents, not exactly refuting the notion that Portland's three marquee players were openly recruiting a longtime rival.

Leaving the possibility – or maybe even likelihood – of fines from the league office aside, the shared desire of Lillard, McCollum and Nurkic to play with Green is bound to leave them pining. Not only is Golden State primed to compete toward the top of the Western Conference next season as Klay Thompson returns, but Green isn't even a free agent until 2024.

Making his acquisition by the Blazers even less likely? McCollum, Nurkic or both would undoubtedly be a central part of any theoretical trade package that could bring Green to Portland. If the Warriors ever make the earth-shaking decision to trade Green, it goes without saying that expensive veterans with limited versatility and track records of lacking playoff success aren't the players they'd seek in return.

Green's defensive mastery and canny playmaking would help any team in the league. Some of the offensive magic he and Curry produce could be replicated in Portland with Lillard. But his complete inability to shoot or score consistently would loom even larger regardless without the best shooter and off-ball mover of all time playing next to him.

Getting Green for next to nothing would indeed make the Blazers much more formidable championship contenders. Unfortunately for Lillard, though, that development is a pipe dream, and a trade that would make sense for both Portland and Golden State – good for the sake of McCollum and Nurkic, at least – just doesn't exist.

