newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Weekend Poll: How Concerned Are You About Gas Prices?

By Doug Randall
Posted by 
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 has seen a steady increase in gas prices. The American Automobile Association says gas prices in both Wyoming and across the country are now averaging over $3 per gallon. That is the first time the national average has topped that level since late 2014. Is this a big problem,...

laramielive.com
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Automobile#Cost Increases#Gas Price Increases#Poll#Gallon#Opinion#Country#Math#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
TrafficMeadville Tribune

Gas prices expected to climb this week

Analysts are expecting gas prices to rise in northwestern Pennsylvania later this week because of a gas pipeline that's been shut down because of a cyberattack. Prices in Pennsylvania rose by nearly 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 10.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago. AAA reported that the average price of a gallon of gas in western Pennsylvania was $3.10, 14 cents a gallon higher than the national average.
Trafficwvua23.com

Gas Prices Are Heading Up, Several Factors to Blame

A ransom attack on the Colonial Pipeline could contribute to an increase in gas prices nationwide. The White House is working with Colonial Pipeline to get the gas flowing again through one of the nation’s busiest pipelines. Despite the potential rise in prices, Alabama drivers should not rush to the pump and fill up their tanks just yet.
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Gas prices are surging in the Southeast. Here’s why (and why not)

National average gas prices reached a 6-and-a-half year high Wednesday: $3 per gallon. The reasons why might not be what you expect. There’s been a lot of information flying around for the last several months about gasoline supplies in the Southeast, starting from when the region first saw a price spike in February after a blizzard shut down refineries across Texas and Louisiana.
TrafficGainesville Times

Column: How to save gas amid rising fuel prices

We’re driving more than we were able to do last year. Gas prices are creeping upward and thoughts return to saving fuel. I received an email advertising a gizmo that claims to make a revolutionary change in the way my car operates. Or rather someone else’s car. My 1991 Chevy is absolutely set in its habits. Plugged into the OBD port of a modern car, which is its electronic information window, the device promises to alter the fuel injection characteristics going to the engine. Great gasoline savings await the lucky user. Price as advertised was $40, but I saw identical devices online for as little as 5 bucks. Shouldn’t we be skeptical immediately? Car manufacturers are under government pressure to produce highly fuel-efficient cars with minimal emissions. Did you notice that on a new vehicle, the original set of tires is rarely as good as the second set you pick yourself? That’s because manufacturers choose low rolling resistance for fuel economy, while most of us prefer improved road grip.
Sylacauga, ALsylacauganews.com

Colonial Pipeline shutdown; how will this affect gas prices?

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Alabama and other state across the Southeast are experiencing the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. A cybersecurity attack forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut down its entire system last Friday. AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown. The Colonial Pipeline delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the eastern potion of the United States.
Trafficwsvaonline.com

Gas stations still feeling affects from pipeline shutdown

The recovery from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown continues. GasBuddy reported 26% of Virginia stations were without gas at open of business this morning. Analyst Patrick De Haan says even though fuel supply is beginning to return to normal, drivers are not quite in the clear yet. He says gas prices this Memorial Day are predicted to be the highest they have been since 2014, at $2.98/gal.
Charlotte, NCWLTX.com

Gas prices expected to drop before Memorial Day weekend: GasBuddy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas is still hard to come by across the Carolinas after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack cut off the supply chain last week. According to GasBuddy, 51% of stations in North Carolina are still out of fuel, while in South Carolina, 41% of stations don't have fuel. Experts are warning we could see more supply issues heading into the busy Memorial Day weekend but the good news is it's within consumers' control because it depends on how many people continue to panic-buy gas.
TrafficArgus Observer Online

Gas shortage and price hike expected this summer

(The Center Square) – A gas shortage is expected this summer not because there won’t be enough fuel but because there aren’t enough highly trained and licensed tanker drivers to transport it. Many tanker drivers retired last year after demand for oil and gas plummeted because fewer people were traveling...
TrafficTimes-News

Gas prices going up

Gas prices are rising and continue to inch toward levels that consumers haven't seen for several years, according to AAA. The agency reported Monday the national gas price average was at $2.96. AAA said if the trend continues upward, an increase of three cents will make the national average the most expensive since 2014.
Trafficwtyefm.com

Gas Prices Likely to Remain High This Summer

(Undated) – Anyone who has gassed up lately knows that price at the pump remains high. During a recent Q and A at GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, reminds drivers that summer prices tend to be higher simply because more people are on the road. DeHaan also says that due to the huge drop in demand last year for oil and the massive price drop, oil producers greatly scaled back, but didn’t plan on demand bouncing back so much this year, so supply has not matched the rise in demand, a factor that could raise summer prices higher this year than recent years. DeHann says the national average is expected to be $2.98 on Memorial Day and is likely to stay in the upper $2 or even a low $3 per gallon range as we approach midsummer. However, that could change depending on changes in the COVID-19 pandemic. To check out the full Q and A, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.