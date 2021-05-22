Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid. Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists throughout the day with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home. The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season.www.wcn247.com