Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid. Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists throughout the day with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home. The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season.

Luis Suárez
#Real Madrid#Final Round#Ap#Spanish#Valladolid#Home#Twists#Time#Madrid
Sports
Related
SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced on their website that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which means that he will miss the last game of the season against Villarreal. Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos...
UEFAFrankfort Times

Atlético can clinch title with win and Madrid stumble

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With a little help from their hated local rivals, Atlético Madrid can clinch its first Spanish league title in seven years on Sunday. Atlético leads defending champion Real Madrid by two points with two matches remaining and will win the title if it beats Osasuna at home and Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao.
Soccersportsfinding.com

Ten players to cash

The Real Madrid faces one of the most exciting summers of the last decade. The directive, with Florentine Perez at the helm, is convinced that the squad needs a change and the elimination before the Chelsea he only reaffirmed his idea. For months they have been working on several signings to renew key positions, but also on exits with which to lighten the salary mass and get liquidity to face large purchases. In total there are ten footballers that Madrid puts on the market and for whom offers will be heard.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Zinedine Zidane denies Real Madrid exit

This season has been a challenging one for both Real Madrid and manager Zinedine Zidane. They’ve been hit with COVID-19 cases, injuries and a colossal blunder by their president with the botched unveiling of the European Super League. No one would have been surprised if Zidane had simply had enough...
UEFAWTOP

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two of Spain’s most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday. Atlético Madrid can ensure it clinches its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid, while Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in their last game for Barcelona when they visit the already relegated Eibar.
Soccerjack1065.com

Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

VALLADOLID, Spain (Reuters) – Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
UEFACNN

Euro football roundup: Atlético Madrid closes in on La Liga title with dramatic comeback

(CNN) — Atlético Madrid completed a stunning late comeback against Osasuna to move within touching distance of a first La Liga title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side was trailing 1-0 going into the game's closing stages after Ante Budimir had given Osasuna the lead, but two goals in the final eight minutes turned the match on its head and ensured Atleti's fate remains in its own hands going into the final game of the season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Manchester United Leading Transfer Chase To Sign Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer with Manchester United reportedly leading the chase to sign the right-back. Despite Trippier's successful two-year spell in Spain, which could end in a Liga title triumph this season as Atletico lead Real Madrid by two points going into the last round of games, it's being reported that the 30-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Player Ratings from 2-1 win against Villarreal

Real Madrid scored two late goals against Villarreal in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium to clinch a 2-1 win over the Yellow Submarines. Los Blancos went a goal behind early in the first half from Yeremi Pino, but they showed resilience by coming back to win the game with the second-half goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.