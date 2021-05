Congratulations to 28 year old James Fuchs of Winter Haven who just won $4 Million From A Scratch off ticket. The Florida Lottery says he actually won $5m but is going to take the lump sum payment of $4,450,000. Fuchs bought the ticket at the Discount Beverage located at 304 U.S. Highway 17-92 in Davenport. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. Why does it seem like everyone hits big on a scratch off ticket except for me?? lol Congrats James!!!!