Reno, NV

Reno gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.31 per gallon

Reno Voice
 2 days ago
(RENO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Reno area offering savings of $1.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 1000 W 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $3.38 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 700 N Sierra St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

1000 W 2Nd St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.84
$4.04
$3.38
card
card$3.75
$3.9
$4.1
$3.55

Chevron

890 W 4Th St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.25
$3.39

Chevron

350 N Mccarran Blvd, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.39
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49

Costco

4810 Galleria Pkwy, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.87
$3.39

Maverik

1223 East Prater Way, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$3.81
$4.01
$3.41

Smith's

1255 Barring Blvd, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.9
$4.05
$3.42

Smith's

175 Lemmon Dr, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.9
$4.05
$3.42

M Food Mart

500 Kietzke Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$--
$3.85
$3.43
card
card$3.63
$--
$3.95
$3.53

Maverik

1606 Glendale Blvd, Sparks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$3.72
$3.92
$3.44

Sinclair

1755 Sutro St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$--
$--
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Reno, NV
