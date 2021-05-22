Naples gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NAPLES, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Naples area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6275 Naples Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.71 at Shell at 2493 Trade Center Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 6275 Naples Blvd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Shell 2493 Trade Center Way, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.26 $ 3.71 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 2.97

RaceTrac 2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.97

Shell 2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 2.97

7-Eleven 4831 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ --

Wawa 4939 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.97

7-Eleven 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.97

Mobil 860 7Th Ave N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 2.97

Shell 1033 Airport Rd S, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.