Naples, FL

Naples gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Naples Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1AiM_0a88wiLD00

(NAPLES, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Naples area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6275 Naples Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.71 at Shell at 2493 Trade Center Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

6275 Naples Blvd, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$2.97
$--

Shell

2493 Trade Center Way, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.26
$3.71
$2.95

7-Eleven

2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.52
$2.97

RaceTrac

2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.97

Shell

2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.44
$2.97

7-Eleven

4831 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.52
$--

Wawa

4939 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$2.97

7-Eleven

450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97

Mobil

860 7Th Ave N, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.53
$2.97

Shell

1033 Airport Rd S, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.19
$3.49
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Naples, FL
ABOUT

With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

