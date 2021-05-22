newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

By STEPHEN GROVES - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen since June last year. It's sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, life in America has largely resumed. Health experts credit the rollout of vaccines to a dramatic turnaround since January. But they also cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus. President Joe Biden is trying to convince people to sign up for shots by hitting on an upbeat message that vaccines offer a return to normal life.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#United States#Americans#June#Deaths#Hospitalizations#January#Vaccination Campaigns#Health Experts Credit#Normal Life#Optimism#People#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Virus cases fall as restrictions ease

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
Public HealthBay News 9

CDC director: Vaccinated Americans can enjoy 'normal' Memorial Day

One of the nation’s top health officials outlined guidance Tuesday for how Americans should view this Memorial Day weekend amid the pandemic, a holiday that sparked spikes in cases and hospitalizations last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that vaccinated people can gather with...
WorldStars and Stripes

Why world's most vaccinated country seeing unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. As the Seychelles began to offer free coronavirus vaccinations early this year, President Wavel...
U.S. PoliticsNBC New York

Half of U.S. Adults Are Now Fully Vaccinated Against Covid

Half of the adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed. The latest milestone in the sweeping effort for the U.S. to inoculate its way out of the pandemic comes as infections and deaths from Covid fall to lows the nation has not seen in nearly a year.
Public HealthKCEN TV NBC 6

CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Public HealthWMUR.com

An 8th US state just reached a critical COVID-19 vaccination milestone

As U.S. officials push for more vaccinations amid slowing demand across the country, another state has now crossed an important milestone. Rhode Island is now the eighth state to have administered at least one COVID-19 shot to 70% of its adult population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dare County, NCislandfreepress.org

Dare County reports the lowest number of weekly COVID-19 cases since June 2020 in Tuesday update

Dare County released the following update for Tuesday, May 18, which provides details on recent Coronavirus cases, vaccine data, and more COVID-19 information. This week’s COVID-19 update includes very promising news. The total number of new positive cases last week was 13, the lowest it has been since the week of June 15, 2020. Likewise, the percent of new positive cases to total cases for the past week alone was 3.89%, also the lowest weekly percent since June of 2020.