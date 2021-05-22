newsbreak-logo
Lexington, KY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lexington Saturday

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 2 days ago
(LEXINGTON, KY) According to Lexington gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.53 per gallon on gas.

Thorntons at 2291 Elkhorn Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.26 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 300 N Martin Luther King Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lexington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thorntons

2291 Elkhorn Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99

Speedway

2900 Richmond Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.41
$2.99

Speedway

900 Winchester Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Speedway

2490 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Speedway

2301 Versailles Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.43
$2.95

Speedway

447 E New Circle Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.44
$2.89

Speedway

803 S Broadway St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.43
$2.95

Costco

1500 Fitzgerald Ct, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.99
$--

Sam's Club

1063 E New Circle Rd , Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$2.99
$--

Murphy USA

2353 Grey Lag Way, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.04
$3.34
$2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lexington: Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Work remotely in Lexington — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 2. Outside Sales Agent (Insurance) - Remote; 3. Sales Representative- Work From Home; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Ready for a change? These Lexington jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lexington: 1. Driver Class A CDL Team OTR; 2. Interventional Radiology Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in KY; 3. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 4. Driving Job - No CDL? No Problem, We Train - Up to $60k 1st Year + Bonuses; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 6. Forklift Shipping and Receiving; 7. Ground Operations Agent (Airline); 8. Administrative Assistant Clerical; 9. Owner Operators Needed; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

House-hunt Lexington: What’s on the market

(LEXINGTON, KY) Looking for a house in Lexington? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

A job on your schedule? These Lexington positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Lexington-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. (Virtual) $125K Motivated Sales Rep Work from Home PT/FT; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter (3); 3. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health- Lexington, KY; 5. Sales Consultant - Part Time ($20/hr training pay); 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Phlebotomist -Mobiles $13.50 -$15.50/hr (includes differential);
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Lexington’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lexington: Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Lexington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lexington: 1. Customer Service Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,100/Week + No-Touch Freight; 3. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $2340 per week in KY; 4. Account Executive - Salary + Uncapped Commission; 5. Full-time Dockworker with CDL; 6. Assistant Store Manager; 7. Retail Zone Lead; 8. Home Delivery Driver; 9. Sewer Maintenance; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Check out these homes for sale in Lexington now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Timeless elegance and unbeatable location! Built in 2016, this lovely home has all of today's sought after updates and high end finishes. A 2 story foyer greets you & an open plan gives you views of your extra large dining room, home office and living area. Your kitchen is open to the living room, boasts 2 islands, Thermador professional appliances, built-in shelving and access to the covered patio & lush fenced back yard. Steps from the kitchen is a large walk-in pantry & a lovely powder room for guests. The master suite has a tray ceiling, double sink vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. Four bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs will accommodate any family size! Downstairs you will love the open great room with full bath, a great place for the pool table, cards or home theater. The 2 car garage has a large enough space for work area or extra toys! A must see! Minutes from downtown, UK, Arboretum, Ecton Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jacqulyn Sam Hendrix, DSH, Inc at 859-317-1250</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Chance of a lifetime to own a home in Kenwick. Even comes with an oversized two car garage with complete in law suite. Amazing open floor plan. Beautiful luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Your chance to live in the heart of Lexington walking distance to parks, restaurants, breweries and shopping. Don't let this one pass you by. Sod and Landscaping to be installed early April. Come take a look today!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Greg Gresham, Show Place Realty, ERA at 859-873-6968</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Adorable remodeled bungalow on the 100 block of the very popular Kenwick neighborhood! All the charm you would expect from a 1920 craftsman home, with a modern twist hard to find. Original French doors open into a beautiful kitchen/dinning area with brand new cabinets, stonewashed granite countertops, and black slate stainless appliances. Two full baths, walk in master closet, and a laundry room on the main level! ALL NEW plumbing and electrical throughout the entire house. New deck overlooks spacious fenced in back yard, perfect for enjoying the warmer weather! Plus, TONS of storage with a walk up attic and a walk down basement. This house has everything you need! Schedule your showing before it's too late!<p><strong>For open house information, contact J Corey Griffo, RE/MAX Elite Lexington at 859-245-1165</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is the definitionof Bliss...so easily one could imagine this home located at Walden pond, the backyardpeace and tranquility being enjoyed by naturalist Thoreau to reflect on this natural surrounding! This jewel is tucked away behind gates for privacy...a 3 Bedroom delight, private Primary suite with a private patio, deluxe esSuite, walk in tile shower and a soaker...two more BR's flanking the other side of the home. Too many fine features and touches such as a hardwood flooring, coffered ceiling, crown molding, built ins...and, oh the kitchen, cathedral ceiling, Bertazzoni gas range, sub zero fridge, marble counter, prep area and a delightful dining area. Garden parties, morning coffee, contemplation, reading, painting, the backyard experience needs to be seen to be believed, charming and brilliant to fully enjoy. Wine lover? A spacious walk inwine room, a hallway away from a tasting room or reading room. A home to be loved, appreciated to the fullest!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul Chartier, The Brokerage at 859-983-7365</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>