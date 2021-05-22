Here’s the cheapest gas in Lexington Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Timeless elegance and unbeatable location! Built in 2016, this lovely home has all of today's sought after updates and high end finishes. A 2 story foyer greets you & an open plan gives you views of your extra large dining room, home office and living area. Your kitchen is open to the living room, boasts 2 islands, Thermador professional appliances, built-in shelving and access to the covered patio & lush fenced back yard. Steps from the kitchen is a large walk-in pantry & a lovely powder room for guests. The master suite has a tray ceiling, double sink vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. Four bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs will accommodate any family size! Downstairs you will love the open great room with full bath, a great place for the pool table, cards or home theater. The 2 car garage has a large enough space for work area or extra toys! A must see! Minutes from downtown, UK, Arboretum, Ecton Park.

Chance of a lifetime to own a home in Kenwick. Even comes with an oversized two car garage with complete in law suite. Amazing open floor plan. Beautiful luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Your chance to live in the heart of Lexington walking distance to parks, restaurants, breweries and shopping. Don't let this one pass you by. Sod and Landscaping to be installed early April. Come take a look today!!

Adorable remodeled bungalow on the 100 block of the very popular Kenwick neighborhood! All the charm you would expect from a 1920 craftsman home, with a modern twist hard to find. Original French doors open into a beautiful kitchen/dinning area with brand new cabinets, stonewashed granite countertops, and black slate stainless appliances. Two full baths, walk in master closet, and a laundry room on the main level! ALL NEW plumbing and electrical throughout the entire house. New deck overlooks spacious fenced in back yard, perfect for enjoying the warmer weather! Plus, TONS of storage with a walk up attic and a walk down basement. This house has everything you need! Schedule your showing before it's too late!

This home is the definitionof Bliss...so easily one could imagine this home located at Walden pond, the backyardpeace and tranquility being enjoyed by naturalist Thoreau to reflect on this natural surrounding! This jewel is tucked away behind gates for privacy...a 3 Bedroom delight, private Primary suite with a private patio, deluxe esSuite, walk in tile shower and a soaker...two more BR's flanking the other side of the home. Too many fine features and touches such as a hardwood flooring, coffered ceiling, crown molding, built ins...and, oh the kitchen, cathedral ceiling, Bertazzoni gas range, sub zero fridge, marble counter, prep area and a delightful dining area. Garden parties, morning coffee, contemplation, reading, painting, the backyard experience needs to be seen to be believed, charming and brilliant to fully enjoy. Wine lover? A spacious walk inwine room, a hallway away from a tasting room or reading room. A home to be loved, appreciated to the fullest!