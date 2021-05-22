newsbreak-logo
Greensboro, NC

Save $1.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
 2 days ago
(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon.

Sheetz at 1300 Battleground Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4200 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greensboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

1300 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09

Sheetz

4401 Burlington Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09

Sheetz

1620 New Garden Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09

Sheetz

1639 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$3.09

Sheetz

3941 W Market St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.09

Sheetz

4319 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$2.95

Costco

4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.89
$--

Sam's Club

4418 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.88
$--

Murphy USA

2107 Pyramid Village Blvd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.14
$--
$2.98

Mobil

3101 Yanceyville St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.56
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

