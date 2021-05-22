Save $1.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon.

Sheetz at 1300 Battleground Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4200 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greensboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 1300 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Sheetz 4401 Burlington Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Sheetz 1620 New Garden Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Sheetz 1639 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Sheetz 3941 W Market St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Sheetz 4319 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 2.95

Costco 4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Sam's Club 4418 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.88 $ --

Murphy USA 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.98

Mobil 3101 Yanceyville St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.