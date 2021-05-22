Save $1.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Wayne

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: How would you like to live in a restored home in West Central? How would you like a custom kitchen, bathrooms, restored wood floors, brand new garage! New plumbing, electrical, heating/cooling. This home is being restored by Ben and Tammy Wahli and while they are restoring it, you can provide input! Included in the pictures are collections of finishes that are selected. Depending on where they are in the process, many have not been purchased yet! Would you like to select something different? Would you like something extra? What about a second story above the garage with living space? What about a pergola and stamped concrete in the back yard? Cedar fence, maybe? Finish the basement? Custom designed stain glass?

For open house information, contact Benjamin Wahli, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095

Accepted offer continuing to accept back up offers*West Central! Everything has been lovingly restored! Electrical, Plumbing, Roof, Siding, Flooring, HVAC, Kitchen Island with extra large quartz counter! Two new baths with title walls and Glass built in shelves. This home has all new windows with two original windows for historic feel! Dressing area off Master bath. Extra storage or play room on second floor. French doors for den/ bedroom on main level. Original open wood staircase. There are sewer and water lines brought out to rear back yard for future two story Cottage.

For open house information, contact Joseph Bruce, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177

This is your opportunity to own the crown jewel of Fort Wayne's historic West Central Neighborhood – the 10,500 SF Richardsonian-Romanesque building was constructed in 1905 by B. Paul Mossman, it served as the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from 1949 to 1983, and has been home to the Castle Gallery Fine Art for the past 25 years. Exquisite features include a grand staircase of hand-carved oak, inlaid hardwood floors, stained glass windows, pocket doors, rich hardwoods throughout, Tiffany fireplaces, turrets, parapets, arches and three stories of stunning porches. Exterior wooden windows have been restored and the ceramic tile roof has been preserved. Electrical, plumbing and radiator heat systems have been completely upgraded. A hidden, third-floor staircase has been rebuilt with an assemblage of historic iron railing and posts. The top floor exposes massive oak beams, connected by hand-wrought ironwork. Its rooftop deck is nestled in the sprawling limbs of a 300-year-old Cottonwood tree. The fenced, backyard garden has stone walkways, a Koi pond, and a Wisteria-covered Pergola. It wraps around a heated and air conditioned four-car garage built of brick and stone, which has its own kitchen, bar and bathroom. The grandeur of this property is unparalleled in elegance, entertaining, and comfortable living.

For open house information, contact Brandon Steffen, Steffen Group at 260-426-0633 Huuuuge fenced in yard great area close to downtown, Jefferson point, I69 everything you need is close by!! Being sold as-is

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Lawson, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177