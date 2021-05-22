newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Save $1.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Wayne

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJiE5_0a88wZLY00

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Wayne, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Meijer at 5903 Illinois Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6321 E State Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:22 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Meijer

5903 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.2
$3.5
$3.15

Speedway

8829 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.52
$3.18

Lassus Handy Dandy

8830 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.24
$3.54
$3.15

Meijer

6327 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

Costco

5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--

Sam's Club

6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--

Lassus Handy Dandy

3604 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.47
$3.15

Murphy USA

1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.47
$--

Speedway

6205 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.25
$3.55
$3.15

Shell

6302 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.35
$3.72
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
142
Followers
156
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#Shell#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Not just lumber: Hikes in other goods hit home

Bill Kuminecz can tick off numerous factors that contribute to skyrocketing lumber prices. Big C Lumber's vice president of purchasing cited Canadian sawmill shutdowns that lasted four to six weeks at the coronavirus pandemic's beginning and subsequent shortages of railroad cars, semis and long-haul drivers. “It's primarily a supply-and-demand thing,”...
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Top homes for sale in Fort Wayne

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Be part of the thriving historic West Central community with this majestic turn of the century home located near the iconic Carole Lombard home! A large Living room, dining area, finished basement, or your private pergola covered patio offer excellent entertaining spaces before you head off to an enjoyable dinner and play at the nearby Arena Dinner Theatre, or walking to your favorite restaurants and pubs. Upon entering this spacious home, you will notice a gorgeous open staircase and charming craftsman style wainscoting with a built-in window seat bench. The chef in the family will be delighted with the huge updated custom kitchen with plenty of counter space to spread out and places to expand large tables for all of the guests! The half bath is conveniently located on the main level. The bedrooms all have plenty of storage and each have a private bathroom with updated tiled showers! All of this with off street parking and a garage! This is a Gem and won’t last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Watson, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Wow! Right inside the new GE Project! The NEW just doesn't stop..NEW 2 Central air units, New 2 furnaces, New water heater, New windows, New kitchens, New paint, New flooring, New plumbing, New siding on duplex and garage and New gutters! Updated baths, updated electrical panel the list goes on..So close to downtown and all it offers, shopping, ballgames just to name a few! This Duplex has 2 bedrooms up and 2 down, storage, basement use, everything is ready and waiting! "This is a duplex..you can also find in the Investment portion of the mls as well."<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tami Dennon, Mike Thomas Associates, Inc. at 260-489-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful New Construction with two car garage in the historic West Central neighborhood. The wide staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms, and the Spacious Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private bath with access to a large deck that has a beautiful view of the downtown skyline. A fourth bedroom is located on the main floor which could be turned into a home office. Exterior of home was constructed with Hardie Board for many years of maintenance free living. Fort Wayne skyline, open concept, granite counter tops, two decks, and walkability to downtown baseball games, parks & restaurants are just some of the wonderful perks you'll find with this downtown gem!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Watson, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVXBzdGF0ZSUyMEFsbGlhbmNlJTIwb2YlMjBSRUFMVE9SUyU1Q3UwMGFlJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZSUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1GV0FBUklOLTIwMjEwMDU5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This One of a kind Italianate was masterfully crafted with hand hewn beams in the 1850s or 60s. The house has been completely restructured with all new floor joists, subfloor, red oak flooring, 90% new siding, all new windows on sides and back of house, new sheeting with new roof. Plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling (2 zones) are all brand new. From the master on the main level (9'x8' Master Closet), to the island kitchen and open Great room & dining! You can almost hear Angels Singing in the upstairs bath from the cupola! Every bedroom has an abundance of walk-in closest space. Soaring ceilings, Custom Stained glass windows, an upper level deck, covered porches and walkability to downtown baseball games, parks & restaurants are just some of the wonderful perks you'll find with This downtown living Dream! We are ready! Sale price to include existing garage being rehabbed to match home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa Maddox, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Hiring now! Jobs in Fort Wayne with an immediate start

These companies in Fort Wayne are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative / Sales Manager / Virtual Home Based / Daily Pay; 2. High Paying Sales Position - Will Train - Work From Home; 3. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 4. Management Development - Agency Owner (Work Remotely); 5. Inbound Sales Representative - Remote; 6. Sales - Agent / Associate / Rep; 7. Work From Home Customer Service Representative - Telecommunications; 8. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 9. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 10. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: How would you like to live in a restored home in West Central? How would you like a custom kitchen, bathrooms, restored wood floors, brand new garage! New plumbing, electrical, heating/cooling. This home is being restored by Ben and Tammy Wahli and while they are restoring it, you can provide input! Included in the pictures are collections of finishes that are selected. Depending on where they are in the process, many have not been purchased yet! Would you like to select something different? Would you like something extra? What about a second story above the garage with living space? What about a pergola and stamped concrete in the back yard? Cedar fence, maybe? Finish the basement? Custom designed stain glass?<p><strong>For open house information, contact Benjamin Wahli, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Accepted offer continuing to accept back up offers*West Central! Everything has been lovingly restored! Electrical, Plumbing, Roof, Siding, Flooring, HVAC, Kitchen Island with extra large quartz counter! Two new baths with title walls and Glass built in shelves. This home has all new windows with two original windows for historic feel! Dressing area off Master bath. Extra storage or play room on second floor. French doors for den/ bedroom on main level. Original open wood staircase. There are sewer and water lines brought out to rear back yard for future two story Cottage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joseph Bruce, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>This is your opportunity to own the crown jewel of Fort Wayne’s historic West Central Neighborhood – the 10,500 SF Richardsonian-Romanesque building was constructed in 1905 by B. Paul Mossman, it served as the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from 1949 to 1983, and has been home to the Castle Gallery Fine Art for the past 25 years. Exquisite features include a grand staircase of hand-carved oak, inlaid hardwood floors, stained glass windows, pocket doors, rich hardwoods throughout, Tiffany fireplaces, turrets, parapets, arches and three stories of stunning porches. Exterior wooden windows have been restored and the ceramic tile roof has been preserved. Electrical, plumbing and radiator heat systems have been completely upgraded. A hidden, third-floor staircase has been rebuilt with an assemblage of historic iron railing and posts. The top floor exposes massive oak beams, connected by hand-wrought ironwork. Its rooftop deck is nestled in the sprawling limbs of a 300-year-old Cottonwood tree. The fenced, backyard garden has stone walkways, a Koi pond, and a Wisteria-covered Pergola. It wraps around a heated and air conditioned four-car garage built of brick and stone, which has its own kitchen, bar and bathroom. The grandeur of this property is unparalleled in elegance, entertaining, and comfortable living.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brandon Steffen, Steffen Group at 260-426-0633</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Contingent accepting back-up offers.. Great fixer upper south west!!! Huuuuuge fenced in yard great area close to downtown, Jefferson point, I69 everything you need is close by!! Being sold as-is<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeffrey Lawson, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-1177</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>