Save $1.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Wayne

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Be part of the thriving historic West Central community with this majestic turn of the century home located near the iconic Carole Lombard home! A large Living room, dining area, finished basement, or your private pergola covered patio offer excellent entertaining spaces before you head off to an enjoyable dinner and play at the nearby Arena Dinner Theatre, or walking to your favorite restaurants and pubs. Upon entering this spacious home, you will notice a gorgeous open staircase and charming craftsman style wainscoting with a built-in window seat bench. The chef in the family will be delighted with the huge updated custom kitchen with plenty of counter space to spread out and places to expand large tables for all of the guests! The half bath is conveniently located on the main level. The bedrooms all have plenty of storage and each have a private bathroom with updated tiled showers! All of this with off street parking and a garage! This is a Gem and won’t last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Watson, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Wow! Right inside the new GE Project! The NEW just doesn't stop..NEW 2 Central air units, New 2 furnaces, New water heater, New windows, New kitchens, New paint, New flooring, New plumbing, New siding on duplex and garage and New gutters! Updated baths, updated electrical panel the list goes on..So close to downtown and all it offers, shopping, ballgames just to name a few! This Duplex has 2 bedrooms up and 2 down, storage, basement use, everything is ready and waiting! "This is a duplex..you can also find in the Investment portion of the mls as well."<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tami Dennon, Mike Thomas Associates, Inc. at 260-489-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful New Construction with two car garage in the historic West Central neighborhood. The wide staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms, and the Spacious Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private bath with access to a large deck that has a beautiful view of the downtown skyline. A fourth bedroom is located on the main floor which could be turned into a home office. Exterior of home was constructed with Hardie Board for many years of maintenance free living. Fort Wayne skyline, open concept, granite counter tops, two decks, and walkability to downtown baseball games, parks & restaurants are just some of the wonderful perks you'll find with this downtown gem!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Watson, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVXBzdGF0ZSUyMEFsbGlhbmNlJTIwb2YlMjBSRUFMVE9SUyU1Q3UwMGFlJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZSUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1GV0FBUklOLTIwMjEwMDU5OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This One of a kind Italianate was masterfully crafted with hand hewn beams in the 1850s or 60s. The house has been completely restructured with all new floor joists, subfloor, red oak flooring, 90% new siding, all new windows on sides and back of house, new sheeting with new roof. Plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling (2 zones) are all brand new. From the master on the main level (9'x8' Master Closet), to the island kitchen and open Great room & dining! You can almost hear Angels Singing in the upstairs bath from the cupola! Every bedroom has an abundance of walk-in closest space. Soaring ceilings, Custom Stained glass windows, an upper level deck, covered porches and walkability to downtown baseball games, parks & restaurants are just some of the wonderful perks you'll find with This downtown living Dream! We are ready! Sale price to include existing garage being rehabbed to match home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa Maddox, North Eastern Group Realty at 260-489-7095</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>