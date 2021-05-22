newsbreak-logo
Corpus Christi Journal

Save up to $0.94 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 2 days ago
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Corpus Christi area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 4111 S Staples St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1902 Baldwin Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.66.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

5626 Leopard St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$--
$2.89

Sam's Club

4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.96
$2.65

Shell

5636 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$2.79

Murphy USA

1801 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.9
$3.16
$2.63

Sunoco

601 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.94
$3.22
$2.65

Valero

4747 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.9
$3.18
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Corpus Christi, TX
With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Corpus Christi#Traffic#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Walmart#Shell#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Staples#Bargain Hunters#Baldwin Blvd
