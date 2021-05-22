Save up to $0.94 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Corpus Christi area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 4111 S Staples St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1902 Baldwin Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.66.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 5626 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.89

Sam's Club 4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.65

Shell 5636 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 1801 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.9 $ 3.16 $ 2.63

Sunoco 601 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.94 $ 3.22 $ 2.65

Valero 4747 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.9 $ 3.18 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.