Save up to $0.94 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Corpus Christi

You are admiring the most gorgeous High Rise Condo on the real estate market with views like none other! This is a rare opportunity to live on the highest floor of the Cliff House Condominiums. Pets upon approval & Dog Park. 3 bedrooms and 1 bonus room make for spacious and luxurious condo life. The view from either balcony is stunning, especially during firework displays or the annual sailing regatta on the bay. Cliff House is within walking distance to the beach, a brewery, downtown, and the Spohn. Secured/gated parking & Basement Storage! Recent improvements to the unit include: Bosch Series 600 refrigerator, Stainless Steel appliances, wine refrigerator, carpet in bedrooms, custom draperies in Living/Dining, LED Mood lights, extensive specialty lighting, cabinet lighting, 4 wall-mounted SONY TV's + an internet booster. Washer/Dryer, 2 HVAC units/two zones and 2 Tankless water heaters, BOTH are independent of the buildings in house systems.

Are you looking for urban living with beautiful views of downtown Corpus Christi and the Bayfront? Then look no further! Come check out this modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bath loft appointed with all of the luxuries you are looking for. Features a massive open living room with walls of windows facing downtown Corpus Christi and the Bayfront. EXTRA LARGE kitchen with stainless steel appliances by GE. Gorgeous moving granite and quartz countertops! Ceilings soar 13' high throughout! Large windows abound with sunlight pouring in throughout the loft. Two LARGE bedrooms with walk in closets give you the feeling of home. The Extra large Master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with Kohler fixtures and His and Hers walk in closets. Includes Gym Facilities, Two elevators, outdoor seating and BBQ grill, Water and sewer included, No maint. fees, Storage space in covered garage, Secure entrances, assigned parking