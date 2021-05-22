newsbreak-logo
Toledo, OH

Toledo gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 2 days ago
(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

Kroger at 4753 Suder Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5104 Suder Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:43 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kroger

4753 Suder Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$--

Kroger

4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.39
$--

Costco

3425 W Central Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$2.95

S&G

801 S Byrne Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95

Sunoco (Ridis)

1646 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.24
$3.64
$2.99

Marathon

2446 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

S&G

2515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.21
$3.61
$--
card
card$2.81
$3.13
$3.43
$--

American Petroleum

5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--

Circle K

1444 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.46
$2.94

Circle K

3516 Airport Hwy, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.2
$3.55
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

