Toledo gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.
Kroger at 4753 Suder Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5104 Suder Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:43 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.7
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.24
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.76
$3.21
$3.61
$--
|card
card$2.81
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.46
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.2
$3.55
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.