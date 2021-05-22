Toledo gas at $2.67 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

Kroger at 4753 Suder Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5104 Suder Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:43 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kroger 4753 Suder Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Kroger 4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ --

Costco 3425 W Central Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.95

S&G 801 S Byrne Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Sunoco (Ridis) 1646 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Marathon 2446 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

S&G 2515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ -- card card $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

American Petroleum 5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ -- card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Circle K 1444 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 2.94

Circle K 3516 Airport Hwy, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.2 $ 3.55 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.