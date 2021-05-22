newsbreak-logo
Columbia, SC

This is the cheapest gas in Columbia right now

Posted by 
Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siSPo_0a88wSAT00

(COLUMBIA, SC) According to Columbia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5426 Forest Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2020 Gervais St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:11 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

5426 Forest Dr, Forest Acres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$--
$2.79
$--

RaceWay

2526 Augusta Rd, West Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.19
$--

Exxon

1119 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$3.05
$3.57
$--
card
card$2.77
$3.15
$3.67
$--

Shell

2308 Augusta Hwy, West Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99
card
card$2.67
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99

Speedway

3006 Augusta Rd, West Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Shell

2201 Bush River Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.13
$3.49
$--

Shell

3430 Forest Dr, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.05
$3.55
$--

Shell

2220 Broad River Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.14
$3.49
$--

Flying J

5901 Fairfield Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3
$3.65
$3.09
card
card$2.69
$3
$3.59
$3.15

Murphy USA

1330 Bush River Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$--
$2.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

