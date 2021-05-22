This is the cheapest gas in Columbia right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Edenwood in Cayce, where this fully renovated tri-level home is ready for you! PRICED UNDER MARKET VALUE & A FULL renovation, this home is move in ready! EVERYTHING is NEW! NEW granite counters, NEW flooring downstairs and beautifully refinished hardwoods upstairs, NEW tile, NEW fixtures, NEW appliances, NEW hvac, NEW water heater, NEW windows, NEW garage doors, NEW exterior doors, NEW kitchen and baths, NEW paint inside & out, NEW fans, NEW lighting & an updated roof! Make an appointment and visit TODAY! Easy to Show!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wendy Weeden, EXIT Real Est Consultants at 803-358-0888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUwOTg1MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This contemporary treasure stands tall beside a peaceful bubbling brook in the heart of the city. Two of its stories rest above a spacious 2-car garage, to include hard wood floors, an open living layout, and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Top-level balconies overlook its scenic backyard with installed sprinkler system. There is also immediate access to neighborhood parks, a Community Clubhouse and pool.<p><strong>For open house information, contact M'lilian Scott, Keller Williams Preferred at 803-602-6500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUwODgxMyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> The Spur @ Williams Brice is where you will find this move-in ready condo. Super convenient to the Stadium, University and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment, this condo and location has it all. The entry foyer has tile flooring, leading into the open concept unit, with designer neutral color palette. Great room has good natural lighting and access to the patio. Fantastic views of Williams Brice Stadium are the focal point! Balcony is roomy and provides the perfect venue for tailgating in any weather. Dining area has a cool Gamecock etched wall mirror. The kitchen features high trayed ceiling, white cabinetry, solid surface counters, stainless sink, bar area and loads of storage. Master Suite has bath with oversized vanity and a tub/shower combination. Easy access to the condo via the buildings elevator.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terry Bishop Jr, Fathom Realty SC LLC at 888-455-6040</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUwMjMzNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BEAUTIFUL CONDO LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA NEAR USC AND SHOPPING, DINING AND NIGHTLIFE! This 1 bed/ 1 bath condo is full of gorgeous features including hardwood floors throughout the living spaces! Natural light spills throughout the flowing layout as you move with ease from one room to the next. The spacious and bright living room offers beautiful flooring, high ceilings, molding and open access to the kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, bar for seating, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter and cabinet space making cooking a breeze! The owner's suite features high ceilings, walk-in closet and attached spa-like en suite with soaking tub and double vanity! Enjoy relaxing on the balcony that looks out onto the stunning pool or get a workout in the Adesso gym! This unit is located away from the heavy foot traffic and noise around the main elevator but right around the corner from the parking garage elevator. The parking space is very close to this rear elevator for easy loading and unloading!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brent Downing, Keller Williams Columbia at 803-772-5858</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxMjU3NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>