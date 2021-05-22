Where's the cheapest gas in West Palm Beach?

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the West Palm Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.76 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at RaceTrac at 200 N Congress Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.43 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Shell at 1850 Okeechobee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac 200 N Congress Ave, Lake Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.97

Sam's Club 4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

Chevron 3066 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

RaceTrac 2970 N Military Tr, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.97

Speedway 5019 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.92

Speedway 6840 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.91

Chevron 1755 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Marathon 4111 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.4 $ 3.65 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.45 $ 3.7 $ 2.89

Marathon 6917 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 3.47 $ -- $ --

Rocket Fuel 100 N Federal Hwy, North Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.