West Palm Beach, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in West Palm Beach?

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TUEq_0a88wN0400

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the West Palm Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.76 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at RaceTrac at 200 N Congress Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.43 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Shell at 1850 Okeechobee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac

200 N Congress Ave, Lake Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.13
$3.43
$2.97

Sam's Club

4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.96
$--

Chevron

3066 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--

RaceTrac

2970 N Military Tr, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.97

Speedway

5019 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.05
$3.35
$2.92

Speedway

6840 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.91

Chevron

1755 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.19
$--
$--

Marathon

4111 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.4
$3.65
$2.89
card
card$2.75
$3.45
$3.7
$2.89

Marathon

6917 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.39
$3.89
$--
card
card$2.83
$3.47
$--
$--

Rocket Fuel

100 N Federal Hwy, North Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.27
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
74
Followers
163
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
#Gas Prices#Shell#Congress#Gas Change#Gallon
