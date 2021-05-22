This is the cheapest gas in Spokane right now

(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

Safeway at W 1616 Northwest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1602 W 3Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 1602 W 3Rd Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Cenex 1523 W 10Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Mobil 3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Costco 5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Conoco 1906 N Ash St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.28 $ 3.45 $ 3.18

Exxon 2025 N Hamilton St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ --

City Fuel 2508 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Cenex 2005 N Hamilton St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Conoco 1918 N Hamilton St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Cenex 1503 E Illinois Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.