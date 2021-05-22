newsbreak-logo
Spokane, WA

This is the cheapest gas in Spokane right now

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 2 days ago
(SPOKANE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Spokane area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

Safeway at W 1616 Northwest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1602 W 3Rd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco

1602 W 3Rd Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09

Cenex

1523 W 10Th Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.45
$3.09

Mobil

3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$--

Costco

5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.35
$--

Conoco

1906 N Ash St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.28
$3.45
$3.18

Exxon

2025 N Hamilton St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.23
$3.33
$--

City Fuel

2508 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.29
$3.39
$3.19

Cenex

2005 N Hamilton St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.35
$3.19

Conoco

1918 N Hamilton St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.45
$3.25

Cenex

1503 E Illinois Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.35
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

