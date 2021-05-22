Santa Ana gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful two-story condo! This condo has 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in a gated community. This Condo is perfect for an Investor or first-time buyer. No one above or below. Great location, close to schools, shopping center and freeways. Condominium complex features 2 community pools, 2 clubhouses and basketball courts. This luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home spanning 4680 SF, sits majestically on a PREMIUM and PRIVATE INTERIOR CORNER LOT at the base of a lush hillside. This exceptional "like new" estate home boasts TWO MASTER SUITES, including one on the MAIN and one on the SECOND levels. Through an impressive front entrance, one appreciates the fine finishes and ample natural light and opulent light fixtures to make this home all the more effulgent. European wide-planked wood floors transition the main level living spaces effortlessly together from the gourmet kitchen, with center island and upgraded WOLF appliances, to the dining area and great room into the spacious outdoor loggia. The main level Master Suite features its own private entry to the backyard through gorgeous French doors. Retreating to the second level, one discovers an expansive open loft exuding comfort and style, connecting the upstairs Luxury Master Suite with 2 additional upstairs en-suite Bedrooms. Enjoy the ideal weather of the coastal hills in the customized backyard, with built-in BBQ and striking oversized fountain. Only steps from your front door, enter trails that wind through lovely hillsides with working avocado groves. Orchard Hills Resort amenities include 2 Olympic pools and spas, Club House, Parks, BBQ, and Tennis Courts. Walking distance to Orchard Hills School (K-8). Minutes to shopping and freeways! A large covered patio is great for entertaining. All major appliances included. The home even has a convenient laundry area. Lots of room for parking and a large shed for storage. Located close to convenient community amenities, a pool, and guest parking. Shopping, and freeways only minutes away. This home is a MUST SEE! Would you love a house with a cozy fireplace? This is one of the rare homes in the park with a Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace. Are you searching for an affordable home with upgrades that make it feel like new? This home has you covered with New Vinyl Plank Floors, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Hard Surface Countertops for only $194,900. The amenities go on and on including Master Bedroom Ensuite with Private Retreat, Parking for up to 5 Vehicles including a Large 2-Car Garage, A New Covered Front Porch made with Trex style decking for enjoying the Koi Pond and Summer Breezes, and a Private Covered Back Patio for Relaxing with Family and Friends. Did I mention that you can get all this for Thousands below Comparable Listings in the park? At only $194,900 this home won't last long, call today for your private showing.