newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0a88wDAo00

(SANTA ANA, CA) According to Santa Ana gas price data, you could be saving up to $2.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 2995 Bristol St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:44 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.10.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

2995 Bristol St, Costa Mesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.95
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.05

76

1201 S State College Blvd, Anaheim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.14
card
card$4.24
$4.34
$4.44
$4.29

Chevron

4505 W 1St St, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.95
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.05

Chevron

401 N Grand Ave, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$3.99
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09

Chevron

801 N Bristol St, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

1501 S Broadway, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

3301 S Bristol St, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.15
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.25

Costco

11000 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$--
$3.63
$--

Costco

17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$--
$3.63
$--

Sam's Club

17099 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$--
$3.63
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
155
Followers
153
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Price Comparison#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Chevron#Shell#Gallon#Selling#Katella Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Average L.A. County Gas Price Rises Slightly

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent today to $4.174, the second slight increase following the end of a 21-day streak of increases. The average price also rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday, one...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

Average Southland Gas Prices Resume Increasing

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed increasing Sunday, rising two-tenths of a cent to $4.172 one day after a 21-day streak of increases ended when it dropped one-tenth. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak to its highest amount...
Los Angeles County, CANBC Los Angeles

21-Day Streak of Rising LA County Gas Prices Ends

A 21-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Saturday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.17. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak, including a half- cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, 18.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.305 greater than one year ago.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Check out these homes on the Santa Ana market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful two-story condo! This condo has 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in a gated community. This Condo is perfect for an Investor or first-time buyer. No one above or below. Great location, close to schools, shopping center and freeways. Condominium complex features 2 community pools, 2 clubhouses and basketball courts.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth Garcia, RE/MAX New Dimension at 714-542-7475</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Home Sweet Home…Premium Location & BEAUTIFUL home in the 24/7 guard gated Orchard Hills “Groves” Community. This luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home spanning 4680 SF, sits majestically on a PREMIUM and PRIVATE INTERIOR CORNER LOT at the base of a lush hillside. This exceptional "like new" estate home boasts TWO MASTER SUITES, including one on the MAIN and one on the SECOND levels. Through an impressive front entrance, one appreciates the fine finishes and ample natural light and opulent light fixtures to make this home all the more effulgent. European wide-planked wood floors transition the main level living spaces effortlessly together from the gourmet kitchen, with center island and upgraded WOLF appliances, to the dining area and great room into the spacious outdoor loggia. The main level Master Suite features its own private entry to the backyard through gorgeous French doors. Retreating to the second level, one discovers an expansive open loft exuding comfort and style, connecting the upstairs Luxury Master Suite with 2 additional upstairs en-suite Bedrooms. Enjoy the ideal weather of the coastal hills in the customized backyard, with built-in BBQ and striking oversized fountain. Only steps from your front door, enter trails that wind through lovely hillsides with working avocado groves. Orchard Hills Resort amenities include 2 Olympic pools and spas, Club House, Parks, BBQ, and Tennis Courts. Walking distance to Orchard Hills School (K-8). Minutes to shopping and freeways!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carol Ko, Realty One Group West at 949-783-2400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A great 2 bedroom/2 bath ANAHEIM home in the beautiful Senior Community of Rancho La Paz. This lovely home boasts a spacious living space with lovely designer touches and newer tile floors. The kitchen is open and airy with granite countertops. A large covered patio is great for entertaining. All major appliances included. The home even has a convenient laundry area. Lots of room for parking and a large shed for storage. Located close to convenient community amenities, a pool, and guest parking. Shopping, and freeways only minutes away. This home is a MUST SEE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vanessa Renteria, Nationwide Real Estate Execs at 888-314-8451</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Affectionately known as &quot;The Elephant House&quot; by Park Residents and their Grandchildren, this Gorgeous Remodeled 1999 Skyline Home With 2-Car Garage has it ALL!! Need a Koi Pond? This house has a beautiful koi pond with 20 large Koi to enjoy. Would you love a house with a cozy fireplace? This is one of the rare homes in the park with a Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace. Are you searching for an affordable home with upgrades that make it feel like new? This home has you covered with New Vinyl Plank Floors, New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Hard Surface Countertops for only $194,900. The amenities go on and on including Master Bedroom Ensuite with Private Retreat, Parking for up to 5 Vehicles including a Large 2-Car Garage, A New Covered Front Porch made with Trex style decking for enjoying the Koi Pond and Summer Breezes, and a Private Covered Back Patio for Relaxing with Family and Friends. Did I mention that you can get all this for Thousands below Comparable Listings in the park? At only $194,900 this home won't last long, call today for your private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Peter Jorde, South Coast Mobile Homes, LLC at 714-916-9962</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5Nzc1MzMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>