Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids gas at $1.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0a88wCI500

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Rapids, you could be saving up to $1.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 3434 Remembrance Rd Nw. Regular there was listed at $1.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 1169 E Beltline Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

3434 Remembrance Rd Nw, Walker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.02
$3.44
$3.25
card
card$2.74
$3.02
$3.44
$3.25

Speedway

4656 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.26
$3.19

Speedway

4384 Kalamazoo Ave Se, Kentwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.18

Speedway

2360 28Th St Sw, Wyoming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.25

Speedway

3605 Burlingame Ave Sw, Wyoming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.17
$3.47
$3.19

Mobil

4404 Clyde Park Ave, Wyoming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.16
$3.58
$3.09

Meijer

2988 Walker Ave Nw, Walker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.25

Speedway

4096 Plainfield Ave Ne, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19

Speedway

2750 Lake Michigan Dr Nw, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.25

Meijer

1999 E Beltline Ave Ne, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
78
Followers
153
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
