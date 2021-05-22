Grand Rapids gas at $1.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This magnificent 5 bedroom ranch home is move in ready! Located on a private drive, on a double lot, in the popular Michigan Oaks neighborhood, Updated kitchen in 2020 with stainless steel and granite countertops, Formal dining room, huge living room, Bathrooms updated 2020, Extremely large master bedroom with french doors leading to deck, main floor laundry, Hardwood floors, Lower has been finished in 2020 with family room, bedroom, exercise room and bath, plumbed for wet bar. Upgraded electrical, Road frontage is 305ft and backyard is huge. Quick access to expressway, colleges, shopping and restaurants. Relocation forms needed for all offers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth A Skidmore, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate (Main) at 616-364-9551</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This elegant 3rd floor Forslund building condominium is a unique find! Situated between the JW Marriott & the Amway Grand the views are spectacular of the Grand River. Walk to the events and restaurants in downtown GR. The interior presents a private and elegant living & dining room space. The kitchen has attractive Cherry wood cabinetry, Granite countertops, a handy desk and a wine rack. The master bath is updated with heated floors, new tile, double sinks, and a spacious walk-in shower. Private laundry room included. Outdoors, Enjoy the amazing rooftop deck with front row seats for the fireworks & future downtown events. There is also an underground parking space included and a private security entrance for the building on Pearl Street. Possession to be 15 days after closing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karol Cooley, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Urban living at its best! This well designed condo is located in the heart of Grand Rapids right on Monroe Center (aka Breonna Taylor Way). You can walk out your door and enjoy all the restaurants, shops, museums, theatre, and Monroe Center activities that are offered regularly in Grand Rapids. Enter through the secure door and up the elevator to your 4th. floor 2 bed and 2 full bath condominium. You will be greeted by an abundance of light that this unit gets from the large corner windows.When it's time for some sleep, the bedroom window has blackout blinds so no light gets in. The industrial look with the open pipes above and original wood floors is complimented with some modern day updates. The kitchen is well equipped and the bedrooms are spacious with nice built in closets. Enjoy your beautifully designed inside but don't forget the rooftop deck. Spend the evening looking out over Monroe Center and enjoying all the city lights and sounds. Call today for a private showin<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Fetterhoff, JH Realty Partners at 616-682-2820</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Masks are required while showing this home. All showings are limited to no more than 10 people in the home at one time and we encourage 6ft social distancing standards. There will be no overlapping showings.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Josh R May, RE/MAX of Grand Rapids (FH) at 616-957-0700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JhbmQlMjBSYXBpZHMlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMlMjYlMjMxNzQlM0IuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtR1JBUk1JLTIxMDAwNTYzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>