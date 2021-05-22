This is the cheapest gas in Stockton right now

(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2512 Waterloo Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 2512 Waterloo Rd, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Ernie's General Store 4407 E Waterloo Rd, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

Mobil 642 N Hunter St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

National 713 N El Dorado St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.09

Miracle Mile Gas 244 W Harding Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

My Mini Mart 1756 N Wilson Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Foodmart Gasoline 2185 E Fremont St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Costco 1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Valero 3300 N West Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ --

Shop and Go 4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.