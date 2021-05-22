This is the cheapest gas in Stockton right now

newsbreak-logo
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 2 days ago
(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2512 Waterloo Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

2512 Waterloo Rd, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69

Ernie's General Store

4407 E Waterloo Rd, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.89

Mobil

642 N Hunter St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$3.75
card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$--

National

713 N El Dorado St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99
card
card$3.85
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09

Miracle Mile Gas

244 W Harding Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$--

My Mini Mart

1756 N Wilson Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$--
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--

Foodmart Gasoline

2185 E Fremont St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.79
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.89

Costco

1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$4.05
$--

Valero

3300 N West Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.07
$--

Shop and Go

4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

