This is the cheapest gas in Stockton right now
(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.30 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2512 Waterloo Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$3.75
|card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99
|card
card$3.85
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$--
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.79
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.07
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.