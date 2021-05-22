newsbreak-logo
Richmond, VA

Save up to $1.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Richmond

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOTvJ_0a88wAWd00

(RICHMOND, VA) According to Richmond gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Sunoco at 5604 Chamberlayne Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.69
$2.95
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.69
$2.95

Shell

5618 Patterson Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.01

Exxon

4810 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

5221 Brook Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89

Speedway

3801 Mechanicsville Tnpk, East Highland Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.6
$2.99

Exxon

1301 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99

BP

1130 New Market Rd, Varina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99

7-Eleven

4475 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Kroger

4690 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Wawa

5301 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

