Save up to $1.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) According to Richmond gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Sunoco at 5604 Chamberlayne Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.95

Shell 5618 Patterson Ave, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.01

Exxon 4810 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5221 Brook Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.89

Speedway 3801 Mechanicsville Tnpk, East Highland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.6 $ 2.99

Exxon 1301 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

BP 1130 New Market Rd, Varina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 4475 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Kroger 4690 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Wawa 5301 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.