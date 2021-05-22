Gas savings: The cheapest station in Baton Rouge
(BATON ROUGE, LA) According to Baton Rouge gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 5015 Florida Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baton Rouge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.14
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.38
$--
$2.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.46
$2.81
$3.21
$2.63
|card
card$2.52
$2.87
$3.27
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.48
$2.83
$3.23
$2.83
|card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.36
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.48
$2.83
$3.13
$--
|card
card$2.54
$2.89
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$2.81
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$2.77
$3.02
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.98
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.58
$2.83
$3.09
$2.83
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.15
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.58
$--
$--
$2.83
|card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.