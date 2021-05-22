Gas savings: The cheapest station in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) According to Baton Rouge gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 5015 Florida Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baton Rouge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac 5015 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.89

Costco 10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.38 $ -- $ 2.55 $ --

Exxon 4527 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.46 $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 2.63 card card $ 2.52 $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 2.69

Exxon 10391 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.48 $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ 2.79

Circle K 10221 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.48 $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ -- card card $ 2.54 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11510 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.81 $ -- $ 2.75

RaceTrac 11677 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 2.79

Easy Stop Food Mart 2712 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ --

Exxon 7997 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Exxon 5857 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83 card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.