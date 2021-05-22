newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Baton Rouge

Posted by 
Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0a88w9j900

(BATON ROUGE, LA) According to Baton Rouge gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 5015 Florida Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baton Rouge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac

5015 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.14
$2.89

Costco

10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.38
$--
$2.55
$--

Exxon

4527 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.46
$2.81
$3.21
$2.63
card
card$2.52
$2.87
$3.27
$2.69

Exxon

10391 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.48
$2.83
$3.23
$2.83
card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.36
$2.79

Circle K

10221 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.48
$2.83
$3.13
$--
card
card$2.54
$2.89
$3.19
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

11510 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$2.81
$--
$2.75

RaceTrac

11677 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$2.77
$3.02
$2.79

Easy Stop Food Mart

2712 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.98
$3.29
$--

Exxon

7997 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.58
$2.83
$3.09
$2.83
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.15
$2.89

Exxon

5857 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.58
$--
$--
$2.83
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.39
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
191
Followers
140
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Racetrac#Savings#Gallon#Jefferson Hwy#Florida Blvd#Selling#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Work remotely in Baton Rouge — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work from Home - Sales Rep - Great Company Culture; 2. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 3. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Sales Representative - Remote; 6. Entry Level Sales-100% Remote Work-No Experience Required; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. WORK FROM HOME CUSTOMER SERVICE; 9. Customer Service Representative WFH remote work from home; 10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home;
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Baton Rouge

Check out these Baton Rouge-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 3. Territory Sales Representative; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Sales Representative-High Compensation; 6. Capsule Fillers - Product Labeling and Packaging; 7. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Mobile Class A CDL Special Projects Driver Baton Rouge LA;
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Baton Rouge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baton Rouge: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. WORK FROM HOME | LIFE CHANGING OPPORTUNITY | AGENCY BUILDER; 2. Work From Home Sales Position; 3. Work from Home, Virtual Sales, NO Cold Calling!; 4. Sales Consultant-Remote Work/No Experience Required; 5. Work From Home Sales Rep Position, No Cold Calls, No Experience Needed; 6. Work From Home CSR; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Licensed Health Agent - Work from Home; 9. Call Center Agent (Remote Work / Flexible Hours); 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Desperate for workers, local and national restaurants and stores raising pay

McDonald’s, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. Here in Baton Rouge, many restaurants and attractions are upping pay and offering perks to increase their employee count ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer, according to this WBRZ story from late April.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Woman hit by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was hit by a car along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge Sunday night while leaving The Oasis bar. She was transported from the scene with serious injuries. One witness said the woman ‘stepped in front of a car’ as she tried to cross...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

These Baton Rouge companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Regional Sales Representative-No Experience Required-100% Virtual 3. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 4. Sales Representative 5. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 6. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required 7. Entry Level Appointment Setter 8. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Same Day Pay! #DP01
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Start tomorrow? Baton Rouge companies hiring immediately

These companies in Baton Rouge are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Position; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Sales Representative; 4. Sales Rep / Recruiter - Work from Home - $100K 1st Year; 5. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 6. Work From Home; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate;
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Get weather-ready — Baton Rouge’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baton Rouge: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Baton Rouge marketing firm buys Government Street property

The former Taylor Clark Gallery building on Government Street has been sold again, this time to a marketing and branding firm that plans to move its business there. Panoramic Properties LLC paid $675,000 for the building in a sale that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was RKB Investments LLC. Baton Rouge-based RKB bought the building at 2623 Government St. in August 2019 for $660,000.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge commercial sales up 37% from previous 6-year average

Through April 2021, the total number of commercial sales in the East Baton Rouge market is up 37% and the total dollar volume of sales is up 41% over the previous six-year averages, according to an analysis released today by local real estate firm Elifin Realty. Continue reading this story...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Baton Rouge

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Baton Rouge: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative (Free Training); 3. Class A CDL Truck Driver Lease 2 Purchase 4050 to 4400 per wk OTR; 4. Life Insurance, Sales, Mentorship Provided, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs; 5. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $2376 per week in LA; 6. Retail Sales Consultant; 7. Assistant Shop Manager; 8. Work From Home; 9. Clerical Position Assisting in Sales Support; 10. Sales Rep -WORK FROM HOME-Mentoring Included;