Gas savings: The cheapest station in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Knoxville area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 410 Merchants Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:18 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2920 Knoxville Center Dr , Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.84 $ 2.81

BJ's Food Mart 2711 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Gas 'N Go 7608 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 2.76

Murphy USA 120 Green Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.82

76 7405 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Pilot 5800 Western Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.27 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.16 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Mapco 4409 Western Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Star Tobacco 5411 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.35 $ --

Pilot 100 Merchants Dr, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ --

Pilot 410 Merchants Dr, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.32 $ 3.69 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.