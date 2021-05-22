newsbreak-logo
Knoxville, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Knoxville

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgulP_0a88w7xh00

(KNOXVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Knoxville area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 410 Merchants Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:18 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

2920 Knoxville Center Dr , Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$2.84
$2.81

BJ's Food Mart

2711 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.09
$--

Gas 'N Go

7608 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.35
$2.76

Murphy USA

120 Green Rd, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.01
$3.26
$2.82

76

7405 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Pilot

5800 Western Ave, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.27
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.82
$3.16
$3.34
$2.99

Mapco

4409 Western Ave, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$--
$2.99

Star Tobacco

5411 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.35
$--

Pilot

100 Merchants Dr, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$--

Pilot

410 Merchants Dr, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.32
$3.69
$2.99
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Knoxville, TN
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

These Knoxville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Knoxville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service; 2. Enterprise IT Project Manager; 3. Healthcare Recruiter; 4. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 5. Now Hiring Diligent Sales Consultants - Remote Contractors; 6. Sales Representative - Remote; 7. VIRTUAL SALES-WORK FROM HOME; 8. Sales Representative - Remote; 9. Entry Level Virtual Sales Representative (Work From Home) #CW02; 10. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Weather Forecast For Knoxville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Knoxville: Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Gas prices rise 18 cents in response to pipeline shutdown

TENNESSEE, USA — Gas prices across Tennessee jumped nearly 18 cents in the last week as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown led to a spike in demand for gasoline as well as shortages across the Southeast, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular in Tennessee is now...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Knoxville: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Perfectly situated alongside the city center's largest public greenspace at World's Fair Park, The Tennessean Residences offer discerning buyers an unrivaled opportunity in vibrant Downtown Knoxville. This limited collection of luxury residences redefines the city's standard in urban living, with contemporary style and superior finishes, such as floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, gas cooktop and fireplace, and luxury baths. Exceptional amenities include state of the art fitness center, the private Drawing Room (a place for fine spirits), gated private garage parking, dedicated private storage, valet parking and room service available and adjacent full-service restaurant. Please visit the website (www.thetennesseanresidences.com) for The.... Tennessean Residences floorplans, photos and additional details. The development, which offers residences on the top two floors (6 and 7) and eighty-two hotel rooms on floors 2- 5, was completed in Spring 2017. The residences range from approximately 1888 sf to approximately 2383 sf. Please note that approximate unit sizes are per developer's pre-construction floorplans, are an estimate only and are not guaranteed. Buyer to verify size, taxes and HOA fees, which are subject to change; taxes TBD. Buyer to pay $3000 to Working Capital Fund at Closing. Note: photos shown include the Model Residence, Unit 602. Choose the best fit...investors Short Term Rental property, fantastic single family home, or office/commercial space! Between the C-2/Mixed Use zoning and no HOA, this downtown stand alone building offers multiple opportunities. Original hardwood floors and interior stairwell retain the 1923 charm within the 3510sf, 3 bed/3 bath space. A skylight atop the open stairwell along with 16 windows flood the space with natural light. Close to shops, restaurants, theaters, music venues, and UT campus, this historic townhome embodies the Live/Work/Play lifestyle enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Between the C-2/Mixed Use zoning and no HOA, this downtown stand alone building offers multiple opportunities. Original hardwood floors and interior stairwell retain the 1923 charm within the 3510sf, 3 bed/3 bath space. A skylight atop the open stairwell along with 16 windows flood the space with natural light. Close to shops, restaurants, theaters, music venues, and UT campus, this historic townhome embodies the Live/Work/Play lifestyle enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Located in the heart of Downtown and just around the corner from Market Square, this industrial chic-style urban loft has been newly renovated to offer the highest quality features, including a custom kitchen and bar area, electric fireplace, drop zone, heated tile floors (including the shower), luxurious Master Suite with expanded closet space, and more! List of upgrades is attached. A true one of a kind!
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Knoxville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Take a look at these homes for sale in Knoxville

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Perfectly situated alongside the city center's largest public greenspace at World's Fair Park, The Tennessean Residences offer discerning buyers an unrivaled opportunity in vibrant Downtown Knoxville. This limited collection of luxury residences redefines the city's standard in urban living, with contemporary style and superior finishes, such as floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, gas cooktop and fireplace, and luxury baths. Exceptional amenities include state of the art fitness center, the private Drawing Room (a place for fine spirits), gated private garage parking, dedicated private storage, valet parking and room service available and adjacent full-service restaurant. Please visit the website (www.thetennesseanresidences.com) for The.... Tennessean Residences floorplans, photos and additional details. The development, which offers residences on the top two floors (6 and 7) and eighty-two hotel rooms on floors 2- 5, was completed in Spring 2017. The residences range from approximately 1888 sf to approximately 2383 sf. Please note that approximate unit sizes are per developer's pre-construction floorplans, are an estimate only and are not guaranteed. Buyer to verify size, taxes and HOA fees, which are subject to change; taxes TBD. Buyer to pay $3000 to Working Capital Fund at Closing. Note: photos shown include the Model Residence, Unit 602. Everything is new in this posh 3-level contemporary loft featuring soaring ceilings and dramatic architectural details, modern fixtures and a spacious rooftop deck! Located in the heart of Downtown and just around the corner from Market Square, this industrial chic-style urban loft has been newly renovated to offer the highest quality features, including a custom kitchen and bar area, electric fireplace, drop zone, heated tile floors (including the shower), luxurious Master Suite with expanded closet space, and more! List of upgrades is attached. A true one of a kind! Gated private courtyard only available to garden level residents. Stainless steel appliances and stackable washer and dryer. Concrete floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Exposed brick walls. Bathroom includes a walk in tile shower. HOA includes HVAC maintenance, sewer, water, trash, building exterior, grounds maintenance, and pest contract. Between the C-2/Mixed Use zoning and no HOA, this downtown stand alone building offers multiple opportunities. Original hardwood floors and interior stairwell retain the 1923 charm within the 3510sf, 3 bed/3 bath space. A skylight atop the open stairwell along with 16 windows flood the space with natural light. Close to shops, restaurants, theaters, music venues, and UT campus, this historic townhome embodies the Live/Work/Play lifestyle enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Work remotely in Knoxville — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. $70k-$150k, Sales & Service Agent, Work from Home, No Exp. Req'd;2. Customer Service Experience Wanted/Sales/Work From Home;3. Work From Home Customer Service Professional;4. Customer Experience Representative, M-F 6:30a-3p, EST (FT);5. Part Time Seasonal Inbound Sales - REMOTE OPPORTUNITY (Knoxville);6. Appointment Setter - Remote;7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home;8. Customer Service Sales Representative - (Work From Home Available);9. Work From Home Customer Service Representative - EQUIPMENT PROVIDED!!!! $12.75 For Training and P...;10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;