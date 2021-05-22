Honolulu gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.57 per gallon

(HONOLULU, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Honolulu, you could be saving up to $1.57 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 520 Alakawa St, Iwilei

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

CGES 400 Sand Island Pkwy, Sand Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ -- $ --

GP Energy 707 Kakoi St, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.11

Aloha 215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.9 $ 4.2 $ -- card card $ 3.75 $ 4 $ 4.3 $ --

Aloha 1602 Nu'Uanu Ave, Nu'uanu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 4.13 $ --

Shell 2004 Pacific Heights Rd, Punchbowl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.7 $ 3.88 $ 4.18 $ --

Freedom 2011 N School St, Kalihi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ --

Texaco 1909 Nu'Uanu Ave, Nu'uanu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ --

Texaco 140 S School St, Punchbowl

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 4.02 $ 4.17 $ --

Hele 707 Kapahulu Ave, Kapahulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.92 $ 4.32 $ 4.09 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.02 $ 4.42 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.