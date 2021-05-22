Honolulu gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.57 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great value on this tastefully updated studio, centrally located in the heart of Honolulu. Upgrades (2018) include: luxury vinyl tile floors, newer cabinets and counters, new refrigerator (March 2020), newer bathroom vanity, mirrored closet doors and more! Flexible layout offers many options! Great use of space with full sized appliances, which are a big plus for a studio. Conveniently located near parks, schools, shops, services, bus stop, and major hwys/frwy. Ideal for new homeowners, investors and anyone who wants to live in Honolulu but keep their monthly expenses down. Why rent when you can own your very own piece of paradise? Open Sunday 4/25 2:00-5:00<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ada Peroutka, Coldwell Banker Realty at 808-676-7200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>High floor office offering an inspiring view. Relax at the end of a productive day as you take in the view of the sunset over the harbor. This secure, well located building at the top of Bishop Street offers a prestige address for your Honolulu business. Includes one unassigned parking space in the attached underground parking garage, 24-hour security and common area maintenance. The building is for office/commercial use only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dianne Willoughby, Harcourts Island Real Estate at 808-371-3509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>MOTIVATED SELLER. Rare Opportunity to own a 2 bedrooms apartment in super convenient Ward-Kinau area!!! Spacious floor plan, two bedrooms with a cozy lanai for plants or storage. New Flooring/New Painting in 2019. Convenient locations, just off the Kinau exit between 2 commercial properties. Extra long parking stall can fit 2 small cars. Low maintenance fees including Gas. Close to Bus Route/ Hospital/UH/ Freeway. Rarely available unit in centrally located Crown Kinau. Make Your Move!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Darryl Macha, Locations LLC at 808-377-4642</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Must see to appreciate the panoramic city and ocean views. Located in Kakaako in the heart of town and next to Ala Moana and Ala Moana beach park. Relax on the expansive lanai during anytime of the day or night and catch the sun setting over the coastline right off the balcony. The condo features luxury finishes, recessed lighting, floor to ceiling sliding doors in every room just to name a few. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlooks the ocean and the harbor. The unit includes 2 designated covered parking stalls with 24/7 security and plenty of guest parking. With only 3 units on this near top level floor you can enjoy some peace and privacy. Enjoy some of the amenities the building offers like the pool, health club, tennis courts and club house.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael L Vuong, Five Star Realty, Inc. at 808-382-6871</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>