newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.57 per gallon

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeFp8_0a88w5CF00

(HONOLULU, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Honolulu, you could be saving up to $1.57 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.96.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

520 Alakawa St, Iwilei
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.79
$--

CGES

400 Sand Island Pkwy, Sand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$3.67
$--
$--

GP Energy

707 Kakoi St, Honolulu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$4.11

Aloha

215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$3.9
$4.2
$--
card
card$3.75
$4
$4.3
$--

Aloha

1602 Nu'Uanu Ave, Nu'uanu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.88
$4.13
$--

Shell

2004 Pacific Heights Rd, Punchbowl
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.7
$3.88
$4.18
$--

Freedom

2011 N School St, Kalihi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.94
$4.24
$--

Texaco

1909 Nu'Uanu Ave, Nu'uanu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.94
$4.24
$--

Texaco

140 S School St, Punchbowl
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$4.02
$4.17
$--

Hele

707 Kapahulu Ave, Kapahulu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.92
$4.32
$4.09
card
card$3.87
$4.02
$4.42
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
135
Followers
151
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Cheapest#Shell#Gallon#Gas Change#Selling#Ward Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

TRENDING local news happened around Honolulu

1. Bodycam video from fatal police shooting of teen contradicts HPD’s argument for withholding footage | 2. City crews remove privately-owned gate, allowing public access to Beach Right of Way in Portlock | 3. Unemployment claimants will once again need to show they’re looking for work
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

Oahu homes out of reach for many local residents

The median price of a single-family home continues to skyrocket on Oahu. "The (interest) rates are the lowest its ever been in years and years and it's still frustrating how hard it is to find a decent living place where you can afford," said Kaimuki resident Linden Miller. The price...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

On the hunt for a home in Honolulu? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great value on this tastefully updated studio, centrally located in the heart of Honolulu. Upgrades (2018) include: luxury vinyl tile floors, newer cabinets and counters, new refrigerator (March 2020), newer bathroom vanity, mirrored closet doors and more! Flexible layout offers many options! Great use of space with full sized appliances, which are a big plus for a studio. Conveniently located near parks, schools, shops, services, bus stop, and major hwys/frwy. Ideal for new homeowners, investors and anyone who wants to live in Honolulu but keep their monthly expenses down. Why rent when you can own your very own piece of paradise? Open Sunday 4/25 2:00-5:00<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ada Peroutka, Coldwell Banker Realty at 808-676-7200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>High floor office offering an inspiring view. Relax at the end of a productive day as you take in the view of the sunset over the harbor. This secure, well located building at the top of Bishop Street offers a prestige address for your Honolulu business. Includes one unassigned parking space in the attached underground parking garage, 24-hour security and common area maintenance. The building is for office/commercial use only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dianne Willoughby, Harcourts Island Real Estate at 808-371-3509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>MOTIVATED SELLER. Rare Opportunity to own a 2 bedrooms apartment in super convenient Ward-Kinau area!!! Spacious floor plan, two bedrooms with a cozy lanai for plants or storage. New Flooring/New Painting in 2019. Convenient locations, just off the Kinau exit between 2 commercial properties. Extra long parking stall can fit 2 small cars. Low maintenance fees including Gas. Close to Bus Route/ Hospital/UH/ Freeway. Rarely available unit in centrally located Crown Kinau. Make Your Move!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Darryl Macha, Locations LLC at 808-377-4642</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Must see to appreciate the panoramic city and ocean views. Located in Kakaako in the heart of town and next to Ala Moana and Ala Moana beach park. Relax on the expansive lanai during anytime of the day or night and catch the sun setting over the coastline right off the balcony. The condo features luxury finishes, recessed lighting, floor to ceiling sliding doors in every room just to name a few. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances that overlooks the ocean and the harbor. The unit includes 2 designated covered parking stalls with 24/7 security and plenty of guest parking. With only 3 units on this near top level floor you can enjoy some peace and privacy. Enjoy some of the amenities the building offers like the pool, health club, tennis courts and club house.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael L Vuong, Five Star Realty, Inc. at 808-382-6871</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSG9ub2x1bHUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMlMjYlMjMxNzQlM0IuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSElDRU5UUkFMLTIwMjAyODM3OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>