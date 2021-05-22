Wichita gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.92 per gallon
(WICHITA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Wichita area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.92 per gallon.
Jump Start at 1131 E 47Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at American Eagle at 6330 E 21St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.8
$2.82
$2.8
$2.93
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.7
$2.75
$2.65
$2.8
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.4
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.77
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.84
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.