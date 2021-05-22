Wichita gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.92 per gallon

(WICHITA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Wichita area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.92 per gallon.

Jump Start at 1131 E 47Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at American Eagle at 6330 E 21St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Jump Start 1131 E 47Th St S, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.8 $ 2.82 $ 2.8 $ 2.93 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Jump Start 1535 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jump Start 7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 2.75 $ 2.65 $ 2.8

Casey's 511 S West St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.4 $ 2.99

Conoco 1003 S Seneca St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Phillips 66 4414 W Maple St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.53

Costco 9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.77 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.77 $ --

Sam's Club 6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Jump Start 3805 W 21St St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.