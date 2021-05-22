newsbreak-logo
Wichita, KS

Wichita gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.92 per gallon

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 2 days ago
(WICHITA, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Wichita area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.92 per gallon.

Jump Start at 1131 E 47Th St S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at American Eagle at 6330 E 21St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Jump Start

1131 E 47Th St S, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.8
$2.82
$2.8
$2.93
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Jump Start

1535 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Jump Start

7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$2.75
$2.65
$2.8

Casey's

511 S West St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.4
$2.99

Conoco

1003 S Seneca St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

Phillips 66

4414 W Maple St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.53

Costco

9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.77
$2.79

Sam's Club

3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.77
$--

Sam's Club

6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--

Jump Start

3805 W 21St St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.84
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
150
Followers
137
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

