Tulsa, OK

Save $1.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 2 days ago
(TULSA, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Tulsa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kum & Go at 2109 S Sheridan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Phillips 66 at 1507 S Harvard Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tulsa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go

2109 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Kum & Go

4728 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.01
$3.21
$2.99

Sam's Club

4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.89
$--

QuikTrip

6008 W 60Th St, Sapulpa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.23
$2.75

QuikTrip

3008 E 11Th St, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.02
$3.19
$--

QuikTrip

28 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.98

QuikTrip

1946 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--

QuikTrip

4545 N Lewis Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--

QuikTrip

4795 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.02
$3.22
$--

QuikTrip

1443 S Denver Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.01
$3.21
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

