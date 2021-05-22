Save $1.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Tulsa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kum & Go at 2109 S Sheridan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Phillips 66 at 1507 S Harvard Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tulsa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go 2109 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kum & Go 4728 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Sam's Club 4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

QuikTrip 6008 W 60Th St, Sapulpa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 2.75

QuikTrip 3008 E 11Th St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.02 $ 3.19 $ --

QuikTrip 28 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.98

QuikTrip 1946 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

QuikTrip 4545 N Lewis Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

QuikTrip 4795 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ --

QuikTrip 1443 S Denver Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.