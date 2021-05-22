newsbreak-logo
Riverside, CA

Save up to $2.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Riverside

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 2 days ago
(RIVERSIDE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Riverside area offering savings of $2.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 3498 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3304 14Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:05 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76

3498 Central Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.09
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.19

Chevron

8283 Arlington Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$3.99
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.09

Chevron

8677 Limonite Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$3.99
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.09

Fastrip

10306 Arlington Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.89
$3.99
$3.75
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.09
$3.85

ARCO

5599 Mission Blvd, Rubidoux
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.07
$--

ARCO

1360 W Blaine St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.77

ARCO

3685 Valley Way, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.77

ARCO

2222 Main St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79

ARCO

2985 Rubidoux Blvd, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Food 4 Less

4250 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.12
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Riverside, CA
200
Followers
150
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

