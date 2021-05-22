Save up to $2.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Riverside

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spacious home on a large lot. This home still carries the the charm of when it was built with original barn on lot, smoke house and oak wood flooring underneath the carpet. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is close is surrounded by parks, a church, schools and dining. This home is a rare opportunity for families needing a large and private lot. Zoning is RL - The RL (Rural Living) land use zoning district provides sites for rural residential uses, incidental agricultural uses, and similar and compatible uses.<p><strong>For open house information, contact KEVIN WATSON, RE/MAX TIME REALTY at 909-373-0880</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome Home to this spacious single story located on the south side of Redlands. Beautifully updated throughout within the last five years, you will love all that it has to offer including the curb appeal which features the easy low maintenance front yard landscaping with drought tolerant plants and the oversized driveway for extra parking. From the moment you step inside the double front door entry you will feel at home. Choose to step left into the living room and dinning area or walk straight into your cozy family room and enjoy the fireplace on those cooler nights. This home has plenty of room to entertain your guests. Don't spend all your time in the nicely updated kitchen or you may miss the spacious four bedrooms and two baths. They are lovely and comfortable with lots of storage. The master bedroom offers a roomy walk in closet! This great home also offers a huge three car garage with automatic door openers, beautiful epoxy flooring, a pull down step ladder for attic storage and a conveniently located utility sink for all your messy clean up jobs. Get ready to relax in your private backyard. The custom pool is heated by solar for energy efficiency. Stay cool all summer under the shade of the newly covered patio and enjoy your new home! This one is a must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact DIANA VARNER, CENTURY 21 SHOWCASE at 909-864-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Most popular area in Riverside!!! Located in A PRIME LOCATION just off the 91 freeway and only a few blocks from the FAMOUS FOX Theatre, Historical Mission Inn Hotel, fine dining, and the best shopping Riverside has to offer, this home this Riverside diamond in the rough screams "FANTASTIC POTENTIAL ~OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS LOUDLY HERE!" This fixer could be a VALUABLE GEM for the historian or person with the VISION to restore!! Traditional home represents everything good the 1900's homes had to offer including large rooms, a PARLOR, basement, front porch, plus 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms...... this home EVEN has an apartment inside. Home is currently being used as a sober living facility and has been completely set up for such. Income potential is good as is OR home can be vacant upon close of escrow.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kellee Spillman-Malone, Reliable Realty Inc. at 951-757-7713</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This great 1st-floor condo offers an open living area, a spacious bedroom with a large walk-in closet, and an outdoor patio space with a storage closet. Great proximity to shopping, restaurants, easy freeway access, Loma Linda University Medical Center, and the VA Hospital. The buildings are nicely spaced out with plenty of trees and grass to give a park-like feel. The association dues include the water, trash, and sewer expenses. Enjoy the pool, tennis courts, and ample guest parking in a beautiful setting. For more information call 949-613-0725.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dana Malm, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>