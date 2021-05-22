newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 2 days ago
(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4601 Alabama Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway

710 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Speedway

2600 Gallatin Pike, East Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Mapco

553 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$3.19

Murphy Express

3434 Doverside Dr, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.89

Mapco

2813 Dickerson Rd, East Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Costco

6670 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.89
$--

Shell

2417 Lebanon Pike, Donelson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Kroger

150 Mcgavock Pk, Donelson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99

Mobil

2200 Nolensville Rd, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Mapco

1090 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
Nashville Times

These Nashville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Nashville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. $70k-$150k, Sales & Service Agent, Work from Home, No Exp. Req'd;2. Appointment Setter - Remote - High Commission!;3. FT / PT - Customer Service Associate;4. Customer Service Specialist (Remote);5. Customer Service Sales Representative - (Work From Home Available);6. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home;7. National Account Sales Representative / Remote Work;