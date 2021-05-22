Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?

(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4601 Alabama Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 710 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Speedway 2600 Gallatin Pike, East Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mapco 553 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.19

Murphy Express 3434 Doverside Dr, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.89

Mapco 2813 Dickerson Rd, East Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Costco 6670 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Shell 2417 Lebanon Pike, Donelson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Kroger 150 Mcgavock Pk, Donelson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Mobil 2200 Nolensville Rd, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Mapco 1090 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.