Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?
(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon on gas.
Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4601 Alabama Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.