This is the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach right now

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 General Booth Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.84 $ --

Kroger 3330 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 1672 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

Wawa 1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Kroger 1800 Republic Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 1829 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Exxon 1300 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

NEX 1449 Tomcat Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

7-Eleven 1205 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

CITGO 1405 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.