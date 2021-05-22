newsbreak-logo
Virginia Beach, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach right now

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMGtF_0a88vwUM00

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $1.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 General Booth Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.62
$--
$2.84
$--

Kroger

3330 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.77
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.34
$2.95

7-Eleven

1672 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.95

Wawa

1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.55
$2.95

Kroger

1800 Republic Rd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.45
$2.95

7-Eleven

1829 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$--

Exxon

1300 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.95

NEX

1449 Tomcat Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$--

7-Eleven

1205 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.95

CITGO

1405 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$2.85
card$2.85
$--
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Virginia Beach, VA
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

