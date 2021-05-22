newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Save $1.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0a88vvbd00

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.34.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.26
$--

Costco

1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.26
$3.29

Costco

3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.39
$--

Teton Plaza

982-998 S 4400 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.64
$3.34

Maverik

425 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.55
$3.55

Love's Travel Stop

25 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.68
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.68

Sapp Brothers

1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.72
$3.67

Chevron

1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.39

Maverik

1680 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.55
$3.55

Maverik

1290 S. Wallace Road, SaltLake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.55
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
136
Followers
163
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Gas#City One#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#Gallon#Selling#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salt Lake City: Tuesday, May 25: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Salt Lake City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salt Lake City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Mixer Driver - Park City; 3. B2B Sales Consultant - $500/Deal; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 5. Pallet Builder/Repair; 6. Bus driver - Earn $20.50/hour!; 7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo & Team Lease Terms Available + Incentives;
Salt Lake City, UTkjzz.com

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes inUtah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Car on its side causes TRAX shutdown in downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The TRAX line through downtown Salt Lake City was delayed Thursday afternoon after a vehicle rolled on its side in the middle of the tracks. According to the Utah Transit Authority, trains are unable to proceed downtown between the Gallivan Plaza and City Center stations. A van and walking bridge was put in place to carry commuters through that area.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Get weather-ready — Salt Lake City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salt Lake City: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Work remotely in Salt Lake City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 2. Banking Customer Service- Work from Home Available; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Customer Service Representative (Remote); 5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 8. Seasonal Competitive Cyclist - Bike Gearhead Sales ($15.00/hr); 9. Financial Services - Part / Full Time - Remote; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell with us for SEP while working remote!;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Job alert: These Salt Lake City jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salt Lake City: 1. Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $5000 Sign On Bonus!; 2. Sales Representative (Salt Lake City); 3. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!; 4. Shipping and Receiving Clerk; 5. Aircraft Fueler (Full Time) - $1,000 Bonus!; 6. Magna Teller / Financial Services Representative (Virtual Tellers); 7. Staffing Recruiter - Full-Time; 8. Dedicated Lane CDL-A Drivers 4K Guarantee 0.80cpm Team; 9. Team Drivers; 10. Class A CDL Driver;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Salt Lake City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salt Lake City: 1. Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $5000 Sign On Bonus!; 2. Customer Service Representative - Work from home - $50k+; 3. Account Executive; 4. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!; 5. REMOTE - Agency Recruiter - 100k+ / Commission + Base Salary; 6. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver; 7. Driver Partner - $300 New Driver Partner Promotion!; 8. FrontRunner Operator Trainee (Full-Time, SLC); 9. Maintenance Office Specialist (Riverside); 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 5/6/21, Average $63,000/Year;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

These Salt Lake City companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to 72 CPM + $3,000 Sign-On3. Immediate Hire - FT / Customer Service Associate4. Entry Level Appointment Setter5. Retail Sales Associate6. Account Services & Billing - $14/hr + Bonus (Temporary Work-From-Home)
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

4-day forecast for Salt Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salt Lake City: Saturday, May 1: Mostly Cloudy in the day; while Partly Cloudy during night;Sunday, May 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms in the day; while Partly Cloudy during night;Monday, May 3: Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Rain Showers in the day; while Mostly Clear during night;Tuesday, May 4: Mostly Sunny in the day; while Mostly Clear during night;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

These jobs are hiring in Salt Lake City — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Salt Lake City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Client Relationship Manager;2. Outside Sales Representative;3. Call Center Representative;4. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.00/hr!;5. Food & Resource Center Specialist;6. Work From Home Customer Service Professional;7. Seasonal Competitive Cyclist - Bike Gearhead Sales ($15.00/hr);8. Virtual Assistant;9. Retail Sales Associate;10. Sweeper/Driver Class A;