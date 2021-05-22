Save $1.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.34.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Costco 1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 3.29

Costco 3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Teton Plaza 982-998 S 4400 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.64 $ 3.34

Maverik 425 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.55

Love's Travel Stop 25 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.68 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.68

Sapp Brothers 1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.72 $ 3.67

Chevron 1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Maverik 1680 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.55

Maverik 1290 S. Wallace Road, SaltLake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.