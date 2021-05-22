This is the cheapest gas in Rochester right now

(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at East West Energy at 2575 Culver Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Sunoco at 1475 W Ridge Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

East West Energy 2575 Culver Rd , Irondequoit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Costco 335 Westfall Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.99

BJ's 400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Walmart 1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

BJ's 300 Bellwood Dr, Greece

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Delta Sonic 2970 W Henrietta Rd, Henrietta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.07

Gulf 645 Culver Rd , Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ --

Delta Sonic 615 E Ridge Rd , Irondequoit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.11

Speedway 1677 Elmwood Ave, Brighton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ --

Speedway 1810 Mt Hope Ave , Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.