Rochester, NY

This is the cheapest gas in Rochester right now

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOsgi_0a88vuiu00

(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at East West Energy at 2575 Culver Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Sunoco at 1475 W Ridge Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

East West Energy

2575 Culver Rd , Irondequoit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$2.99
$3.09
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.09
$--
$--

Costco

335 Westfall Rd, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.07
$2.99

BJ's

400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.07
$--

Walmart

1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.12
$--

BJ's

300 Bellwood Dr, Greece
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.07
$--

Delta Sonic

2970 W Henrietta Rd, Henrietta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.29
$3.07

Gulf

645 Culver Rd , Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.05
$3.29
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.39
$--

Delta Sonic

615 E Ridge Rd , Irondequoit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.11

Speedway

1677 Elmwood Ave, Brighton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.3
$--

Speedway

1810 Mt Hope Ave , Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.3
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
135
Followers
146
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

