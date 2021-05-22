newsbreak-logo
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 2 days ago
(RALEIGH, NC) According to Raleigh gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 101 Kumar Ct was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4413 Capital Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

101 Kumar Ct, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.36
$3.76
$2.99

Sheetz

4660 Millbrook Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.38
$3.78
$3.09

Sheetz

2408 Dixie Forest Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.38
$3.78
$3.11

Sam's Club

2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.92
$--

Costco

2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.92
$--

Shell

4100 Western Blvd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.24
$3.58
$2.99

Murphy USA

1450 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.42
$2.99

Circle K

3948 New Bern Ave, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.23
$3.6
$--

Valero

4125 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$2.95
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Murphy Express

4520 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

