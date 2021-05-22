Raleigh gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RALEIGH, NC) According to Raleigh gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 101 Kumar Ct was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4413 Capital Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 101 Kumar Ct, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.36 $ 3.76 $ 2.99

Sheetz 4660 Millbrook Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Sheetz 2408 Dixie Forest Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.11

Sam's Club 2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Costco 2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Shell 4100 Western Blvd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.24 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1450 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Circle K 3948 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.23 $ 3.6 $ --

Valero 4125 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 4520 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.