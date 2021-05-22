Raleigh gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: History lover? Here's your chance to own a part of Raleigh history in Historic Oakwood; perfect for a complete rehab or rebuild; 12 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, 4 fireplaces w 1 still open; home was converted years ago to boarding house; walking distance to several outdoor venues, restaurants & enjoying everything downtown Raleigh has to offer. Large front porch gives you a bird's eye view of the Candlelight Walking Tour. Not on the historical register. Seller welcomes all offers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela Pearce, NextHome The Ideal Group at 919-413-7617</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTc3MTAzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Good things do come in small packages! Especially a condo package like this with dynamic skyline views from not only your terrace, but from your living room as well. Quaint & sophisticated, this south facing unit embodies everything about the downtown lifestyle. Come live in the heart of all the action with shopping, dining, grocery & nightlife just outside your front door. And with prices increasing throughout downtown, this is your perfect opportunity to get in and not have to break the bank to do so.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brian Holt, Keller Williams Realty at 919-882-3200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MzAwMSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW modern one bedroom condo in the sought after Fairweather! Hardwoods throughout, blinds, washer and dryer and tons of natural light! Chefs kitchen with quartz counter tops, 36" gas range and top of the line appliances! Amenities include one private parking space, secure entry and Gym! Walkable to Boylan Heights, Dix park and everything Downtown Raleigh has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to be the first to live in this very exclusive condo building!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lexie Batchelor, Dogwood Properties at 919-427-9239</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM2NTU0OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Luxurious modern city living with this renovated gem in the heart of downtown! Light & bright open concept first floor is amazing for hosting gatherings and has two ample bedrooms, each with its own full bath. Private master suite with bath, walk-in closet & sitting area (that could also be an office or rec room) encompasses the second floor. South Park neighborhood 1 mile from the hub of the restaurant/entertainment district. Very convenient to Dorothea Dix Park and Easy access to I-40. Don't miss out!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ruby Henderson, Keller Williams Realty at 919-676-0600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MjU5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>