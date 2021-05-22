This is the cheapest gas in Birmingham right now
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $1.39 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 3100 12Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$2.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.36
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.1
$3.4
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.49
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.43
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.