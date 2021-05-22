This is the cheapest gas in Birmingham right now

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $1.39 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 3100 12Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.79 $ --

Pilot 901 Bankhead Hwy , Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.36 $ 3.25

Circle K 1200 Bankhead Hwy W, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.1 $ 3.4 $ 3.15

Mani's Stop 1200 25Th St N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Petro 6400 1St Ave N , Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 7740 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Mobil 4930 10Th Ave N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Flying J 224 Daniel Payne Dr, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.29

Marathon 317 W Valley Ave, Homewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

BP 2100 Montevallo Rd Sw, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.