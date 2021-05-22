newsbreak-logo
Birmingham, AL

This is the cheapest gas in Birmingham right now

Posted by 
Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 2 days ago
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $1.39 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 3100 12Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.79
$--

Pilot

901 Bankhead Hwy , Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.36
$3.25

Circle K

1200 Bankhead Hwy W, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.1
$3.4
$3.15

Mani's Stop

1200 25Th St N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$--
$--

Petro

6400 1St Ave N , Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

7740 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.49
$2.95

Mobil

4930 10Th Ave N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Flying J

224 Daniel Payne Dr, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.43
$3.29

Marathon

317 W Valley Ave, Homewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$--

BP

2100 Montevallo Rd Sw, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

