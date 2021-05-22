Save $1.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Omaha

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Will Hagel, M: 402-889-8689, will@catalystomaha.com, www.willhagel.com - Experience condo living at its finest! Steps away from Old Market, TD Ameritrade Ball Park, Pedestrian Bridge, CHI Health Center, and endless restaurant options. This 2 bed 2 bath condo features soaring ceilings, tons of natural light, and exposed brick walls. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living room and kitchen. The large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and island with breakfast bar. Large laundry room, and private covered balcony. Enjoy maintenance free living and experience what downtown living is all about. Includes parking stall in the secure underground heated garage and access to roof top deck with gorgeous views! Two bedroom rehab special in a great location. Wood stove in kitchen does not remain. True 2 bedroom needs lots of work. Full basement with shelf that needs some repair on one side. The most incredibly perfect Brick, Queen Anne Victorian home you have seen. The home is impeccable. This stunning home impresses you before you walk in the door with its amazing brick structure, elaborate details and gracious front porch. After entering through the double doors, you are greeted with stunning woodwork, and extremely high ceilings. The home has been painstakingly restored and is in extraordinary condition. The floor plan is gracious with large open rooms that flow to one another. The home has a massive eat in, commercial kitchen, and 2 half baths on the main floor. Take the servants or formal stairs up to the 2nd level with equal grandness. A huge 2 room master suite, and several more bedrooms and bathrooms and a huge, finish-able 3rd floor, begging to be a ballroom. Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, Includes One Indoor Secure Over-sized Garage parking space in Purchase Price. Modern Design w/Private Balcony. Incredible Layout, Wood Floors, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, 5 Burner Gas Stove-- Granite Counters, Ceramic Tiled Bathroom. Condo has Secured Access, Concierge Service Prop Mgt on Site M-F 8-5, Indoor Heated Garage, Workout Room. Walking distance to Many Restaurants & Bars, Entertainment! Near Biking/Walking Paths by the River. Currently Leased Through Aug 31, 2021 Contact agent for details. 