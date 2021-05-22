newsbreak-logo
Omaha, NE

Save $1.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Omaha

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 2 days ago
(OMAHA, NE) According to Omaha gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon on gas.

Kum & Go at 1819 N 72Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 101 N 30Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go

1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$2.89
$3.44
$3.05

Casey's

7724 S 22Nd St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.47
$2.99

Casey's

2540 N 90Th St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$3.05

MegaSaver

7205 Lawndale Dr, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$2.59
$2.99
$--

Mega Saver

3524 West Broadway, Council Bluffs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$3.09
$--

BP

11955 Pacific St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.29
$--

Mega Saver

12005 Pacific St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.59
$3.19
$--

Costco

12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.99
$--

Kum & Go

4443 S 84Th St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$2.89
$3.44
$2.93

Party Pantry

430 S 35Th St, Council Bluffs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.09
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

