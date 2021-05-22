Save $1.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) According to Omaha gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon on gas.

Kum & Go at 1819 N 72Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 101 N 30Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go 1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Casey's 7724 S 22Nd St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Casey's 2540 N 90Th St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.05

MegaSaver 7205 Lawndale Dr, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ --

Mega Saver 3524 West Broadway, Council Bluffs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ --

BP 11955 Pacific St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

Mega Saver 12005 Pacific St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.59 $ 3.19 $ --

Costco 12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Kum & Go 4443 S 84Th St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 2.93

Party Pantry 430 S 35Th St, Council Bluffs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.