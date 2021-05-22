newsbreak-logo
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 2 days ago
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Bakersfield, you could be saving up to $1.88 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 805 34Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.91 at Chevron at 5201 Olive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip

805 34Th St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.13
$3.23
$3.25
card
card$3.13
$3.23
$3.33
$3.35

Chevron

800 34Th St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.15
$3.25
$3.25
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.35
$3.35

Gasko Food Mart

430 E California Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Costco

4900 Panama Ln, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$3.74
$--

Fastrip

1640 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.65
$3.75
$3.69
card
card$3.67
$3.77
$3.87
$3.81

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's

1332 Bernard St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.57
$3.67
$3.77
$--
card
card$3.66
$3.76
$3.86
$--

Gasco

3401 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.67
$3.77
$--

Fastrip

3501 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
card
card$3.75
$3.91
$4.01
$3.71

Fastrip

6401 White Ln, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$3.73
card
card$3.71
$3.81
$3.91
$3.85

Fastrip

8001 White Ln, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$3.73
card
card$3.71
$3.81
$3.91
$3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

