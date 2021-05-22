Colorado Springs gas at $1.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colorado Springs area offering savings of $2.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kum & Go at 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Diamond Shamrock at 2455 Arlington Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kum & Go 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.29

Kum & Go 1021 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Conoco 1905 W Uintah St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Conoco 2105 W, Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kum & Go 2588 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Conoco 2507 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.63 $ 2.74

Alta Convenience 227 W Filmore St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kum & Go 3091 Chestnut St, ColoradoSprings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kum & Go 2410 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Kum & Go 525 Wooten Rd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.