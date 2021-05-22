Colorado Springs gas at $1.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colorado Springs area offering savings of $2.04 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kum & Go at 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Diamond Shamrock at 2455 Arlington Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.64
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.63
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.66
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.