Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

(BUFFALO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Buffalo area offering savings of $152.05 per gallon.

Speedway at 535 Kenmore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Petro-Canada at 1326 Garrison Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $154.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $20.61 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 535 Kenmore Ave, Tonawanda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.01

Delta Sonic Mckinley Pkwy, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.11 $ 3.33 $ --

716 Gas Mart 389 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.29 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Speedway 2861 S Park Ave, Lackawanna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Gas Plus Express 3287 South Park Ave, Lackawanna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ --

Speedway 155 Bailey Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.01

Tops Express 425 Niagara St , Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ --

Kwik Fill 2260 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Sunoco 3444 Bailey Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Speedway 1235 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.