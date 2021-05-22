Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: * Open House Sunday Aug. 23rd, 1-3 *Very nice Tonawanda home with some great big ticket updates! 2.5 full baths, 1st floor laundry, (3rd bedroom on 1st floor has been converted to laundry rm and half bath) Large updated kitchen with loads of counter space and cupboards, stainless dishwasher/microwave & frig, electrical 2017, chimney liner 2017, windows 2018, furnace 2010, water tank approx 5 yrs old, tear-off roof 5 years, drain tile in basement & sump 2017, storm doors 2018, hardwood floors throughout, double wide lot with bonus parking pad for 2 cars, deep yard with gas line hook-up for grilling, 2 large walk-in closets, roomy front foyer and much more. This is a charming house that just needs your cosmetic touches to make it your home! (showings begin Friday August 21st and will follow COVID-19 showing protocols) Offers should be submitted Monday Aug. 24th by 8 pm.

For open house information, contact Joseph C. Puma, WNY Metro Premier Realty at 716-446-1560 Updated kitchen eat-in kitchen. Updated full bathroom on the first floor. Private master bedroom on the 2nd floor with a master half bathroom. Partially finished basement with a full bathroom. Updated boiler and tear-off architectural roof. Massive fully fenced yard and 1.5 car garage. Showings start at the open house Saturday March 13th and offers will be due by the end of Thursday March 18th.

For open house information, contact Samantha E Muscato, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300 Beautifully remodeled kitchen (2018) offers an abundance of dark gray, soft-close cabinetry, gleaming white Quartz counters w/breakfast bar, under mount Blanco sink, Ceramic tile backsplash & waterproof interlocked flooring. Stainless steel appliances are negotiable. Formal dining room & oversized living room (30x15) w/wood burning fireplace (NRTC). Hardwoods throughout most of main level. Home lives like a Ranch w/2 large first floor bdrms plus one more before heading upstairs to 2 more rms & freshly painted 1/2 bath. Full bath on first floor updated (March 2021) w/new vanity/faucet, medicine cabinet, light fixture, porcelain flooring & fresh paint. Addt 1/2 bath near side entrance is convenient for guests & outdoor entertaining. This basement is huge (approx 1,500 SQ ft)! Separate laundry rm, workshop w/workbench, a wet bar & room for endless possibilities. Brand new vinyl railing & composite decking on front porch. New roof, complete tear-off (Jan 2021). Vinyl clad windows throughout. Solid mechanics. Large, fully fenced yard. New garage door opener March 2021. Showings begin 3/27 @ 9am. Offers are due 4/1 @ 10am.

For open house information, contact Laura J Nightingale, MJ Peterson Real Estate at 716-833-3433

Incredible location right in the heart of the city. 171 W Tupper is a well maintained single family home with an enormous back yard and a 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Joe Sorrentino Jr, 716 Realty Group at 716-362-2373