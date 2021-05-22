newsbreak-logo
Buffalo, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

Buffalo Post
 2 days ago
(BUFFALO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Buffalo area offering savings of $152.05 per gallon.

Speedway at 535 Kenmore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Petro-Canada at 1326 Garrison Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $154.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $20.61 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

535 Kenmore Ave, Tonawanda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.24
$--
$3.01

Delta Sonic

Mckinley Pkwy, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.11
$3.33
$--

716 Gas Mart

389 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.15
$3.29
$3.09
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19

Speedway

2861 S Park Ave, Lackawanna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.95

Gas Plus Express

3287 South Park Ave, Lackawanna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.09
$--

Speedway

155 Bailey Ave, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.04
$3.34
$3.01

Tops Express

425 Niagara St , Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.45
$--

Kwik Fill

2260 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.07

Sunoco

3444 Bailey Ave, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.57
$2.99

Speedway

1235 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Buffalo, NY
With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

