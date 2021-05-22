This is the cheapest gas in Fresno right now

(FRESNO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Fresno area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 2590 S Cherry Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1350 Fresno St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 2590 S Cherry Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ -- card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ --

Valero 3403 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 3.85 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 3.95

Shell 4994 E Ashlan Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.55 $ 4.09

Pic n Go 138 N Maple Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

76 1615 N Maple Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

Penny Wise 1536 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.95 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Sinclair 5405 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ -- $ 4.11 $ 3.77 card card $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 3.87

Sinclair 1014 E Bullard Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Central Gas 2145 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.