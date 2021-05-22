newsbreak-logo
Fresno, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Fresno right now

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WFyp_0a88viNQ00

(FRESNO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Fresno area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 2590 S Cherry Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1350 Fresno St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf

2590 S Cherry Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$3.94
$4.04
$--
card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.04
$--

Valero

3403 W Ashlan Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.21
$4.41
$3.85
card
card$3.95
$4.31
$4.51
$3.95

Shell

4994 E Ashlan Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.45
$3.99
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.55
$4.09

Pic n Go

138 N Maple Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--

76

1615 N Maple Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.89
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Costco

2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$--
$3.95
$--

Penny Wise

1536 E Belmont Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$3.89
$3.99
$3.95
card
card$3.75
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Sinclair

5405 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$--
$4.11
$3.77
card
card$3.81
$4.01
$4.21
$3.87

Sinclair

1014 E Bullard Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.79
card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.89

Central Gas

2145 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

