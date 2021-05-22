Oklahoma City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.

OnCue Express at 1001 N Portland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1117 N Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

OnCue Express 1001 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

OnCue Express 2837 Nw 36Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.29 $ 3.57 $ 2.79

OnCue Express 1600 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.89

OnCue Express 3620 Nw 39Th , Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.79

OnCue Express 5900 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 6521 Se 29Th St , Midwest City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.5 $ -- $ 2.75 $ --

Sam's Club 4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.72 $ 2.69

Checkers Truck Stop 1901 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77 card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Valero 2700 Ne 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77 card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Shamrock 3644 Nw 50Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.