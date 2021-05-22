newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

Oklahoma City Voice
 2 days ago
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.

OnCue Express at 1001 N Portland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1117 N Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:32 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

OnCue Express

1001 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

OnCue Express

2837 Nw 36Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.29
$3.57
$2.79

OnCue Express

1600 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.27
$3.57
$2.89

OnCue Express

3620 Nw 39Th , Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.19
$3.49
$2.79

OnCue Express

5900 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$3.21
$3.51
$2.79

Sam's Club

6521 Se 29Th St , Midwest City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.5
$--
$2.75
$--

Sam's Club

4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$--
$2.72
$2.69

Checkers Truck Stop

1901 E Reno Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.55
$--
$--
$2.77
card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.83

Valero

2700 Ne 10Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.55
$--
$--
$2.77
card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$2.83

Shamrock

3644 Nw 50Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#City Gas#Fuel Prices#City One#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Oncue Express#Phillips 66#Gallon#Portland Ave#Selling#Broadway Ave
