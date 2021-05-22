newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0a88vgby00

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Albuquerque, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 5600 Edith Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.14
$--

Sam's Club

1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.14
$--

Murphy Express

1358 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3
$3.2
$2.91

Sam's Club

300 Eubank Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.09
$--

Costco

500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.09
$--

Phillips 66

5301 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.78
$3.28
$3.58
$2.98
card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.59
$2.98

Speedway

6821 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.93

Circle K

361 Coors Blvd Nw, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.54
$2.96

Speedway

201 Coors Blvd Nw, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$2.96

Maverik

1401 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.8
$3
$3.2
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
152
Followers
133
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Price Comparison#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Gallon#Selling#Nm#Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For Albuquerque

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Albuquerque: Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly Sunny; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

What to look for when solar comes knocking

Rooftop solar systems can offer significant benefits for homeowners, potentially saving energy and lowering electric costs while reducing one’s carbon footprint. But one size doesn’t fit all, and uninformed consumers can get locked into long-term deals stretching 20 or more years that don’t produce the promised savings, or worse, cost more than what the homeowner previously paid the local utility.
TrafficMarietta Daily Journal

Gas shortage unlikely to affect New Mexico

May 15—A short-lived gas shortage on the east coast is unlikely to make much of an impact in eastern New Mexico, but travel experts still recommend conservation as a good overall mindset at the pump. The trouble began Tuesday when the Colonial Pipeline, the country's largest fuel pipeline, was the...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

House hunt Albuquerque: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Now Showing! This, gated community of Astante at Cabezon is the perfect place to call home! This is the desirable 3 bedroom floor plan! Enter to the the spacious living/dining area from the private Courtyard. You'll see beautiful engineered wood flooring. Kitchen has custom tile backsplash, plenty of counter and cabinet space, pantry and breakfast nook. Bedrooms are located on the upper level; all have walk-in closets. Master features en-suite bath. Loft can be an additional living space, exercise room, play room or office. Landscaped front yard. Walled back patio affords privacy & plenty of room to entertain. Gorgeous views of both sunset and Sandias, & convenient location!. Floating shelves in Loft and Home office do not convey.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert W Todd, Equity New Mexico at 505-271-2228</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODY2ODclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Mid-city GEM! Step into a light filled family room with a charming wood burning fireplace vaulted ceilings and flows into a bright open dining room. Kitchen features Black stainless steel appliance suite (2019) plus generous sized kitchen nook and pantry. Spacious owners suite includes large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom has a large garden tub/shower plenty of counter space and linen closet. Two more bedrooms with window seats and large hall bathroom. Oversized garage with built in workbench. Large back yard with covered patio, mature trees, endless possibilities! Back yard access with new gate 2020. Roof under warranty and transferable. Refrigerated air/furnace 2015. Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell and security cameras all convey! Schedule your private showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan A Hunter, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-293-3700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODg3NzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautiful updated home! Vaulted ceiling, two way fireplace in living area. Laminate wood flooring, featuring beautiful exposed adobe walls. Fully landscaped backyard with great deck with view of the mountains! Refrigerated air, tankless water heater. Backyard access, shed for extra storage. Centrally located to parks, zoo, downtown, and restaurants.<p><strong>For open house information, contact B. Frances Byrne, Vista Encantada Realtors, LLC at 505-884-0020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODg1NDUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Come and feast your senses in this quaint vintage house equipped with a modern-edgy twist. Originally built in the 1920's in the historic Cesar Chavez neighborhood, this house is nestled right in the middle of a rapidly growing community! Just a short drive away from ABQ downtown, UNM main campus, CNM main campus, UNM hospital, Presbyterial Hospital, Lovelace Hospital, and a minute from I-25.Amenities of this beautiful property include:-A 2-car carport.-Enclosing coyote fence with a beautiful steel gate.-Grass, a drip system, xeriscape.-Hardwood floors.-Hot Water Recirculator for instant hot water.-A brand new Master Cool AC unit with Upducts accessories for efficient cooling & fan to push hot air out of the attic. Furnace works extremely well.This house has<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel W Martinez, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODgwMTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms 1.75 Bath 1800 sqft. Raised ceiling and fireplace invite you from the living room. Bright and open floorplan. Lots of windows for natural lighting. Open Kitchen with to separate dining area. Bonus room can be a second living room or a office. Large lot with Front and back landscaping. Come relax in the private backyard covered patio. Great place to come and relax or entertain. Sauna room with hot tub and carport convey with home. Electrical, plumbing and roof have been updated.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rachel A Rodriguez, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODk1MzUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>North Valley home with opportunities for some sweat equity for the home owner or savvy investor. This home features 2 bedrooms with a possibility of 3 bedrooms. Centrally located close to schools, stores and major highways.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Donna Zamora, Home Experts Real Estate at 505-379-2111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTAyMTglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>This stunning turn-of-the-century home has maintained all of the old charm with updates for modern living. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screen-enclosed front porch. Step through the front door to a spectacular living room with vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and delightful window shutters. The master bathroom has been recently updated. The entire home (with the exception of the kitchen) still boasts the original hardwood floors. The kitchen has just been freshly tiled and the brand new stainless steel appliances will convey! The main part of the home has three bedrooms and one bathroom and off the kitchen there is a separate suite with its own bathroom. All new mini split systems with forced heat and refrig air recently installed. Don't miss this one!<p><strong>For open house information, contact The Shaffer Group, Keller Williams Realty at 505-271-8200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODkyMTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>The Residences at Anasazi is a condo development from the early 2000s in the heart of downtown Albuquerque. Right opposite a coffee shop, sushi restaurant and many more businesses. Each unit has it's own secure parking garage for one vehicle. We have several units available. This unit, 402, faces north towards central and downtown views. The kitchen is modern featuring contemporary cabinets and granite counter tops. All stainless steel appliances are included. The wooden looking tile is throughout the space, with plenty of room to entertain. Enjoy the downtown living today at an amazing price!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul T Chavez, Earth Origins Realty LLC at 505-688-1228</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05OTAwOTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>