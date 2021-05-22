Albuquerque gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Albuquerque, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 5600 Edith Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Sam's Club 1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Murphy Express 1358 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3 $ 3.2 $ 2.91

Sam's Club 300 Eubank Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Costco 500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Phillips 66 5301 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.98

Speedway 6821 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Circle K 361 Coors Blvd Nw, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.96

Speedway 201 Coors Blvd Nw, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.96

Maverik 1401 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.8 $ 3 $ 3.2 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.