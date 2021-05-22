Albuquerque gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Now Showing! This, gated community of Astante at Cabezon is the perfect place to call home! This is the desirable 3 bedroom floor plan! Enter to the the spacious living/dining area from the private Courtyard. You'll see beautiful engineered wood flooring. Kitchen has custom tile backsplash, plenty of counter and cabinet space, pantry and breakfast nook. Bedrooms are located on the upper level; all have walk-in closets. Master features en-suite bath. Loft can be an additional living space, exercise room, play room or office. Landscaped front yard. Walled back patio affords privacy & plenty of room to entertain. Gorgeous views of both sunset and Sandias, & convenient location!. Floating shelves in Loft and Home office do not convey. Mid-city GEM! Step into a light filled family room with a charming wood burning fireplace vaulted ceilings and flows into a bright open dining room. Kitchen features Black stainless steel appliance suite (2019) plus generous sized kitchen nook and pantry. Spacious owners suite includes large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom has a large garden tub/shower plenty of counter space and linen closet. Two more bedrooms with window seats and large hall bathroom. Oversized garage with built in workbench. Large back yard with covered patio, mature trees, endless possibilities! Back yard access with new gate 2020. Roof under warranty and transferable. Refrigerated air/furnace 2015. Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell and security cameras all convey! Schedule your private showing today! Beautiful updated home! Vaulted ceiling, two way fireplace in living area. Laminate wood flooring, featuring beautiful exposed adobe walls. Fully landscaped backyard with great deck with view of the mountains! Refrigerated air, tankless water heater. Backyard access, shed for extra storage. Centrally located to parks, zoo, downtown, and restaurants. Beautiful updated home! Come and feast your senses in this quaint vintage house equipped with a modern-edgy twist. Originally built in the 1920's in the historic Cesar Chavez neighborhood, this house is nestled right in the middle of a rapidly growing community! Just a short drive away from ABQ downtown, UNM main campus, CNM main campus, UNM hospital, Presbyterial Hospital, Lovelace Hospital, and a minute from I-25.Amenities of this beautiful property include:-A 2-car carport.-Enclosing coyote fence with a beautiful steel gate.-Grass, a drip system, xeriscape.-Hardwood floors.-Hot Water Recirculator for instant hot water.-A brand new Master Cool AC unit with Upducts accessories for efficient cooling & fan to push hot air out of the attic. Furnace works extremely well.This house has