newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Where's the cheapest gas in Memphis?

Posted by 
Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjvS8_0a88veqW00

(MEMPHIS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Memphis, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 2980 Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 946 S Parkway E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop

800 Martin Luther King Dr, West Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.25
$3.34
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.25
$3.39

BP

906 Ingram Blvd, West Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--

Bellevue Mart

1243 Lamar Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79

Mapco

680 N Bellevue Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.49
$--

Tiger Mart

1192 Jackson Ave , Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.49
$2.89

Kroger

Poplar, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.79

Shell

1685 Union Ave, Memphis - Midtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Circle K

1834 Madison Ave, Memphis - Midtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89

Marathon

2260 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.49
$--

Kroger

3444 Plaza Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
141
Followers
169
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp#Sales#Gallon#Tn#Selling#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
Memphis Bulletin

These Memphis companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Memphis are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Sales Representative; 2. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 3. Virtual Service Representative "Work from Home"; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 6. Customer Service Assistant - FT / PT / Seasonal; 7. Licensed Health Agent - Work from Home; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Retention Representative (WFH); 10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home;