Where's the cheapest gas in Memphis?
(MEMPHIS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Memphis, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.
Marathon at 2980 Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 946 S Parkway E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.25
$3.34
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.25
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.