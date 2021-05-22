Where's the cheapest gas in Memphis?

(MEMPHIS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Memphis, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 2980 Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 946 S Parkway E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 800 Martin Luther King Dr, West Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.39

BP 906 Ingram Blvd, West Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Bellevue Mart 1243 Lamar Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.79

Mapco 680 N Bellevue Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Tiger Mart 1192 Jackson Ave , Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Kroger Poplar, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.79

Shell 1685 Union Ave, Memphis - Midtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 1834 Madison Ave, Memphis - Midtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Marathon 2260 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ --

Kroger 3444 Plaza Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.