Tampa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TAMPA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tampa area offering savings of $1.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Thorntons at 2356 W Hillsborough Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6605 E Dr Mlk Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thorntons 2356 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.05 $ 3.28 $ 2.97

Wawa 2502 N 50Th St, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.11 $ -- $ 2.98

Wawa 7408 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ 3

Shell 6605 E Dr Mlk Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.3 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 2.71 $ 3.4 $ 3.85 $ --

7-Eleven 1902 Us 301, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.1 $ 3.4 $ --

Shell 4630 S 50Th St, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.93

Speedway 6332 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.96

7-Eleven 5555 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 3560 W Waters Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.1 $ 3.4 $ --

Mobil 7209 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.22 $ 3.67 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.8 $ 3.27 $ 3.72 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.