newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mf4vV_0a88vdxn00

(TAMPA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tampa area offering savings of $1.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Thorntons at 2356 W Hillsborough Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6605 E Dr Mlk Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Thorntons

2356 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.05
$3.28
$2.97

Wawa

2502 N 50Th St, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.11
$--
$2.98

Wawa

7408 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3.1
$3.3
$3

Shell

6605 E Dr Mlk Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.3
$3.75
$--
card
card$2.71
$3.4
$3.85
$--

7-Eleven

1902 Us 301, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.1
$3.4
$--

Shell

4630 S 50Th St, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.15
$3.45
$2.93

Speedway

6332 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.96

7-Eleven

5555 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.12
$3.42
$2.99

7-Eleven

3560 W Waters Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.1
$3.4
$--

Mobil

7209 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.22
$3.67
$2.99
card
card$2.8
$3.27
$3.72
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tampa Times

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
118
Followers
157
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Comparison#Gas Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Shell#Thorntons#Gas Change#Gallon#Savings#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Member Service Representative - Remote - Florida Residents Only!!; 3. Customer Service Representative Remote 149422; 4. Customer Service Representative Remote 149421; 5. Remote ---Customer Service Associate; 6. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Tampa, FL; 9. Remote Sales Advisor;
Tampa, FLmynews13.com

Tampa’s gas prices haven’t spiked despite panic buying

TAMPA — While the Colonial Pipeline disruption and subsequent race to the pumps has left some Bay area gas stations running on fumes, gas prices are holding steady. AAA says pipeline disruption hasn’t affected gas supply. High demand caused temporary shortages. Drivers in Florida are paying an average of $2.89...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Start immediately with these jobs in Tampa

These companies in Tampa are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Talented Sales Rep Needed NOW: $5,000 - $10,000 / month; 2. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 3. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 4. Customer Service Representative Remote 149422; 5. Customer Service Representative Remote 149421; 6. Customer Service Representative (Call Center); 7. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Remote Sales Advisor; 9. Account Services & Billing - $13/hr + Bonus (Work-From-Home);
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

No experience necessary — Tampa companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. AT&T Customer Service & Sales Associate - Entry Level 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $873 to $918/Week - Recent Grads Welcome 3. Marketing Customer Service Representative 4. Restaurant Team Member - Now Hiring 5. Entry Level Sales Representative 6. Sales Consultant Entry Level 7. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 8. Account Services & Billing - $13/hr + Bonus (Work-From-Home)
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Check out these homes for sale in Tampa now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Guest Suite 2 sold separately, with 1 parking space (2-70) and no storage unit, for $375,000. Seller has first right of refusal. This Plaza unit is the top center penthouse and has stunning views of Bayshore, the open-Bay, Garrison channel, the river, and some of McKay bay. It is a 4-bedroom, 4/1 bath plus a den/playroom. The living and dining room are spacious and the family room and second dining area open to the kitchen and family room. The master suite is a separate wing for added privacy. This unit has recently been fitted with premium quality upgrades. It comes with three parking spaces and a storage unit. This building has special services such as valet, concierge, and management that can service your repairs. Amenities include two conference rooms, business center, outdoor kitchen/covered lounge area, pool with cabana, spa, gym, guest rooms, and two rec rooms. This Harbour Island building is walkable to the downtown museums, sports venues, and quick access to shops, A-rated schools, airports, and Gulf Beaches. Parking Spaces are 2-69, 3-88 and 3-89 and Storage 2-24, 3-2. Showings must be on weekdays from 8:30-3 pm<p><strong>For open house information, contact Toni Everett, THE TONI EVERETT COMPANY at 813-839-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5ODAyNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Exquisite custom residence set on private Harbour Island, just south of Downtown Tampa. This home is in pristine condition with high end finishes and upgrades. Travertine floors grace the downstairs, with ceilings throughout, fit with custom built-ins and trim work. Featuring a formal living room, formal dining room, den, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances that opens to the family room, and a lovely covered porch off the back of the home. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath and one with a shared hall bath. These bedrooms feature wood floors continuing the rich elegance from the downstairs. A large walk in laundry room is an excellent addition to the second floor. The master suite sits along the entire upstairs back of the home overlooking the lush garden and landscaping of Harbour Island’s park. Off the master bedroom a wide hallway leads to master bathroom with his and her closets on either side with custom built ins. The elegant master bathroom features travertine floors and tiling throughout, his and two separate vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. The exterior of the home has a wonderful Mediterranean feel, with rich front doors and sculptured ivy growing on either side. There is a two car detached garage with access to house via a covered walkway with stone columns.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Henderson Everett, THE TONI EVERETT COMPANY at 813-839-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5MTU4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Tampa events calendar

1. SUMMER GETAWAY CRUISE ; 2. 2021 Music Summer Camp in Tampa - Garageband Premiere; 3. Baby Safety Class: Virtual 1-on-1 Session (Hillsborough County Only); 4. Free 60 Minute Virtual Online Yoga with Shing Yiing Ong -- Tampa;
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

These Tampa companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Inside Sales Agent 2. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 3. Marketing Customer Service Representative 4. Entry Level Sales Representative 5. Entry Level Management 6. Entry Level Sales Representative 7. Entry-Level Account Manager 8. Sales Consultant Entry Level 9. Entry Level Sales Representative 10. Sales Account Manager
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Tampa Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tampa: Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Work remotely in Tampa — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Workforce Intraday Analyst; 2. Educational Account Coordinator (Work from Home); 3. Patient Engagement/Customer Service (1-10pm M,T, TH, F, Sat.); 4. Customer Service Representative- Remote; 5. Entry Level Spanish Bilingual Sales Rep (Remote-Home Based Worker); 6. Customer Service Representative (Call Center); 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Account Services & Billing - $13/hr + Bonus (Work-From-Home);
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Tampa companies that are hiring despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tampa: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative;2. Med Device Sales Representative - Disruptive Capital;3. Studio Experience Manager;4. Window n Door installer helper;5. Secondary Shipping Lead;6. Merchandiser Stocker;7. Greeter;8. Tarping Worker;9. Restaurant Crew: $12+/hr + Tips + Bonuses - Carrollwood;10. Customer Service Representative;
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Take a look at these Tampa townhomes on the market now

(TAMPA, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Tampa, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
RetailPosted by
Tampa Times

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Tampa-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Hiring Experienced Remote Customer Support Representatives;2. Class A or B CDL Driver - Part-Time;3. Customer Service Representative 147632;4. Customer Service Representative;5. Customer Service Agent;6. Independent Contract Driver & Service Provider;7. Sales Representative, Remote, Part-Time or Full-Time NO COLD CALLING;8. Local Class B Truck Driver;9. CDL A- Owner-Operator/Independent Contractors;10. CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers - NEW DEDICATED LANES!;
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

TRENDING local news happened around Tampa

1. Florida man was homeless. Then he made $10,000 from YouTube. | 2. 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Sees $1 Million Loss in Revenue Since Netflix Series Aired | 3. 'These are our streets': Protesters gather to rally against ‘anti-riot’ law