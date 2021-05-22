Tampa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Guest Suite 2 sold separately, with 1 parking space (2-70) and no storage unit, for $375,000. Seller has first right of refusal. This Plaza unit is the top center penthouse and has stunning views of Bayshore, the open-Bay, Garrison channel, the river, and some of McKay bay. It is a 4-bedroom, 4/1 bath plus a den/playroom. The living and dining room are spacious and the family room and second dining area open to the kitchen and family room. The master suite is a separate wing for added privacy. This unit has recently been fitted with premium quality upgrades. It comes with three parking spaces and a storage unit. This building has special services such as valet, concierge, and management that can service your repairs. Amenities include two conference rooms, business center, outdoor kitchen/covered lounge area, pool with cabana, spa, gym, guest rooms, and two rec rooms. This Harbour Island building is walkable to the downtown museums, sports venues, and quick access to shops, A-rated schools, airports, and Gulf Beaches. Parking Spaces are 2-69, 3-88 and 3-89 and Storage 2-24, 3-2. Showings must be on weekdays from 8:30-3 pm<p><strong>For open house information, contact Toni Everett, THE TONI EVERETT COMPANY at 813-839-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5ODAyNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Exquisite custom residence set on private Harbour Island, just south of Downtown Tampa. This home is in pristine condition with high end finishes and upgrades. Travertine floors grace the downstairs, with ceilings throughout, fit with custom built-ins and trim work. Featuring a formal living room, formal dining room, den, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances that opens to the family room, and a lovely covered porch off the back of the home. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath and one with a shared hall bath. These bedrooms feature wood floors continuing the rich elegance from the downstairs. A large walk in laundry room is an excellent addition to the second floor. The master suite sits along the entire upstairs back of the home overlooking the lush garden and landscaping of Harbour Island’s park. Off the master bedroom a wide hallway leads to master bathroom with his and her closets on either side with custom built ins. The elegant master bathroom features travertine floors and tiling throughout, his and two separate vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. The exterior of the home has a wonderful Mediterranean feel, with rich front doors and sculptured ivy growing on either side. There is a two car detached garage with access to house via a covered walkway with stone columns.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Henderson Everett, THE TONI EVERETT COMPANY at 813-839-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5MTU4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>