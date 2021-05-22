Louisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.36 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: ''A Stunning Departure from the Ordinary''....Luxury Living at its best with unobstructed views of Waterfront Park-The River-The Bridges-Slugger Field-Yum Center & A Front Row Seat for Thunder Over Louisville. Floor to Ceiling Windows provide Beautiful Sunsets and the Enchanting Lights of the City and Sparkle of the water in the evening. Beautifully appointed throughout with Euro-Cabinetry-S-Monogram Stainless Appliances-Outstanding Hardwood Floors and Designer Tile Throughout. The Master Suite is equipped with a Large Walk-In Shower & Separate Soaking Tub. The Terrace Room provides space for a Den-Office-Music-Media Room- or a 3rd Bedroom with a wall of windows overlooking the River.A Great Space-Great Price-''A Great Place to Call Home''! Located in the heart of downtown and across the street from Slugger Field. Park PLace Lofts are close to The Yum Center, Waterfront Park, and some of Louisville's finest restaurants. Many options to live downtown but only a few offer a ONE CAR GARAGE as well as a secure parking space inside a gated area. The unit is OPEN and UPBEAT ready to move right in! Stainless appliances in the kitchen that remain with the condo. There is a laundry in the the unit and the washer and dryer remain with the condo as well. Garage #2 is the garage that is included in the sale price as well as a dedicated parking space inside the gated area. Looking for extra storage? There is a storage room at the end of the row of garages, storage cage #3 goes with this condo. There is a fitness room on the same floor as unit 206 for all building owners. The condo fee is $225.19 per month. The open living/dining/kitchen space has large windows and lots of open space for entertaining. Kitchen features modern birch cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooking, and stainless steel appliances. If you love open bright space this is the place for you, the living room, kitchen, and eat in kitchen space has large windows and open space for entertaining. Large French doors open to a martini balcony, great for allowing the outdoors inside. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. The bathroom is well appointed and features granite countertops. The laundry is in the unit and is a full-sized washer and dryer. This building does have a secured entrance, an elevator and freight elevator for convenient access. Commercial offices are located on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors, with residential condos on the 4th and 5th floors. Within the block there are parking garages with discounted monthly rates available for downtown residents. Schedule your private tour today. ***Please note: short term rentals are prohibited in this building.** Agents: PLEASE READ AGENT NOTES ABOUT FINANCING!**