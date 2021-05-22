newsbreak-logo
El Paso, TX

This is the cheapest gas in El Paso right now

El Paso Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0a88vbCL00

(EL PASO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the El Paso area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 3815 Pershing Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$2.88
$--

Sam's Club

7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$2.9
$--

Circle K

6095 Montana Ave, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.83

AAFES

1333 Cassidy Rd, Fort Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.45
$2.83

Circle K

6148 Gateway Blvd E , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.83

Speedway

715 N Stanton St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Circle K

1408 W Yandell Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99

Circle K

2200 N Mesa St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.89

AAFES

5001 Jeb Stuart Rd, Fort Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.45
$--

Circle K

660 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.43
$3.73
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

