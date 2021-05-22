newsbreak-logo
Sacramento gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $2.60 per gallon

Sacramento News Watch
 2 days ago
(SACRAMENTO, CA) According to Sacramento gas price data, you could be saving up to $2.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 800 Ikea Ct. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.19 at Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

800 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.49
$3.99

Valero

1101 Broadway, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$3.85
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$3.95

Propel Fuels

1101 Broadway, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.95

Valero

3100 Broadway, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.59
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.69

Diamond Gas & Mart

8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.63
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.73

Exxon

2434 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.74
$3.94
$4.04
$3.65
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.14
$3.75

Bonfare

809 20Th St, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$4.17
$4.27
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.19
$--

Costco

1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.09
$--

Sinclair

2816 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.69
card
card$3.88
$4.08
$4.28
$3.79

Pilot

2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.84
$3.94
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sacramento, CA
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

