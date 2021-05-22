Sacramento gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $2.60 per gallon

(SACRAMENTO, CA) According to Sacramento gas price data, you could be saving up to $2.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 800 Ikea Ct. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.19 at Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 800 Ikea Ct, West Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.99

Valero 1101 Broadway, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.85 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.95

Propel Fuels 1101 Broadway, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.95

Valero 3100 Broadway, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Diamond Gas & Mart 8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.63 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.73

Exxon 2434 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.14 $ 3.75

Bonfare 809 20Th St, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Sinclair 2816 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 4.28 $ 3.79

Pilot 2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.