Columbus gas at $2.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLUMBUS, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $1.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 3304 E Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1010 Harmon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 3304 E Broad St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.05

Thorntons 3898 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Speedway 1442 N Cassady Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Circle K 411 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ -- card card $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 3.5 $ --

Circle K 1574 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ --

Mobil 2635 W Broad St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 2.98

Sunoco 2725 W Broad St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Speedway 2965 E Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Circle K 2481 Petzinger Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Kroger 3637 S High St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.