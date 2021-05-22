Columbus gas at $2.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Call the local real estate expert & official listing agent, Erin Ogden Oxender, and The Columbus Team to learn more about this amazing property in Worthington! Gorgeous mid-century ranch has been completely updated in the heart of Worthington! 3 BR, 2 BA home is freshly painted offering a perfectly enhanced classic & great location! This 1840 SqFt feel-good home features space boosting 1st-floor family room w/WBFP & floor-to-ceiling stone hearth. Home cooks will love this updated kitchen, open to fam room w/new counters & breakfast bar, dual sinks + chef's faucet & stainless-steel appliances + 2 LRG pantries. Beautiful wood floors throughout 1st floor + NEW wood floors in fam rm. Finished BSMT w/BIG rec room + den + updated laundry/storage & NEW Full bathroom. Exceptional recent updates including new roof, gutters, windows, HVAC + HWT, vinyl siding, electrical box & glass block. Fenced yard w/2 patios! Proximity to parks, schools & amenities. Agent Owned. OPEN SUN 1-3PM. A Must See!! Not your traditional split level home. Very open first floor with lots of natural light! Laminate floors throughout first floor. Great room has beautiful wood cathedral ceilings. Kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & plenty of cabinet space. Sliding glass doors open to a paver patio with pergola & a fenced in back yard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms & a full bath. Lower level has a large family room, a bedroom & laundry room. OPEN 5/2/21 SUNDAY 1 PM - 3PM! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Cape Cod located in Worthington's highly desirable Kilbourne Village. This beautiful home boasts over 2680 Sq Ft with a Traditional Floor Plan offering Large Dining and Living Rooms, Spacious Family Room with wbfp & Built In bookshelves and Home Office w/ private outdoor entrance! 4 spacious Bedrooms including Owner's Suite with walk in closet and attic access above the Garage. Fnshd lwr level adds over 290 Sqe Ft perfect for your Media Room! Enjoy the unbelievable park like backyard from your covered patio, which is fully fenced in, featuring professional landscaping, fire pit and mature trees! Walking distance to Downtown Worthington's Shops, Restaurants and Farmer's Market & Olentangy Bike Path! Rare find, Worthington Schools on 1.09 acre of land with Mature Trees. Desirable Ranch Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Updated Baths. Kitchen has been renovated with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Vinyl Replacement Windows, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Family Room (Hardwood underneath), Luxury Vinyl Plank in Kitchen, Dining, Entry, Bathrooms. Mechanical Systems: Water Heater, New Furnace, Heat Pump/AC all NEW in 2020. Oversized Deck to Enjoy with Dogs, Kids and plenty of room to add an Outbuilding. Electric Heat, City Water, Septic lift station replaced in 2021. Carbon Fiber Straps and interior perimeter drainage system, new sump pump - all with transferable warranty. Roof Maxx application to extend Roof life. Roughed in for a Generator.