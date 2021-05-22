newsbreak-logo
Columbus, OH

Columbus gas at $2.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Columbus News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yqgm2_0a88vYV200

(COLUMBUS, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $1.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 3304 E Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1010 Harmon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway

3304 E Broad St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.05

Thorntons

3898 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.15

Speedway

1442 N Cassady Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$3.15

Circle K

411 Georgesville Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$--
card
card$2.8
$3.1
$3.5
$--

Circle K

1574 Kenny Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$--

Mobil

2635 W Broad St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.48
$2.98

Sunoco

2725 W Broad St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--

Speedway

2965 E Main St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Circle K

2481 Petzinger Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.03
$3.33
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Kroger

3637 S High St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

