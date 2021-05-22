Where's the cheapest gas in Cincinnati?

(CINCINNATI, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Cincinnati area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Thorntons at 4530 Reading Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Marathon at 700 Dalton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Thorntons 4530 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.15

Kroger 4303 Winston Ave, Latonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

United Dairy Farmers 3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Thorntons 3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Kroger 130 Pavilion Parkway, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Shell 2 E 30Th St, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.89

IGA Express 501 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

United Dairy Farmers 509 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Sunoco 3200 Madison Pike, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Speedway 3395 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.