Cincinnati, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0a88vXcJ00

(CINCINNATI, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Cincinnati area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Thorntons at 4530 Reading Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Marathon at 700 Dalton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Thorntons

4530 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.15

Kroger

4303 Winston Ave, Latonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

United Dairy Farmers

3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.29
$2.89

Thorntons

3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Kroger

130 Pavilion Parkway, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95

Shell

2 E 30Th St, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$--
$2.89

IGA Express

501 Licking Pike, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.03
$3.33
$2.89

United Dairy Farmers

509 Licking Pike, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Sunoco

3200 Madison Pike, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

Speedway

3395 Madison Pike, Fort Wright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

