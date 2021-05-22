Milwaukee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Milwaukee, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 110 E Layton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 3980 N 27Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 110 E Layton Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.97

Speedway 959 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Jetz 607 S 70Th St, West Allis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.88

Shell 641 N Hawley Rd, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ --

Clark 7535 W Bluemound Rd , Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Clark 7520 W Stevenson St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Marathon 7535 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.4 $ 3.65 $ --

Nomie's 7605 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ --

Speedway 9200 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.55 $ 2.87

CITGO 610 W Becher St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.