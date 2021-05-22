Milwaukee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Live your best life at Regency House! 1BR/1.5BA 8th floor unit facing East, offering unobstructed, million-dollar views of Lake Michigan. Building has 24-hour security/doorman, heated outdoor pool, patio area with grills, exercise room, laundry facilities, community room and a 28th floor observation deck that's a must-see. Condo fee also includes water, hot water, sewer, heat & central air. Pet friendly. Unit features newer carpeting throughout, newer windows, spacious living/dining area, 1/2 bath, huge bedroom with full ensuite bath & walk-in closet. Optional indoor/underground valet parking ($120/mo) or gated surface parking ($85/mo) available. Close to everything downtown has to offer & a perfect view of 4th of July fireworks. A truly wonderful lifestyle is what you get with this condo!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Noelle Stevens, Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes at 414-482-5050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI3NzkzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Welcome home to your classic Vermont Country style condo. Ready to host all your family celebrations that you have been putting off this last year. A full size kitchen and dining room awaits you that opens to a spacious patio for outdoor entertaining. This property is more home than condo, wide staircases, baseboards, ceiling moldings, and more. A full sized third bedroom for guests that want to stay for an extended visit to tour all the Milwaukee fun destinations that are only minutes away by either car or walking. If that isn't enough, nearby is Lake Michigan and the Oak Leaf Hiking and Biking trail that extends to Ozaukee County. Seller doing updates, showings to resume soon<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Susen-Sullivan, Integrity Real Estate Team LLC at 262-334-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzAwODM3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Superior quality updated kitchen and bathroom with newer carpeting and ceramic bathroom floors. Can be purchased furnished. If you are unfamiliar with Milwaukee or the Knickerbocker, this condo is located in an area which is close to running and hiking trails along the lakefront and walking distance to numerous restaurants and other amenities. With the current trend toward only outdoor dining, the Knick restaurant has one of the best outdoor patios in MilwaukeeContact broker about how to keep non-reserved parking spot post closing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brian P Fendry, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro Realty at 262-439-8897</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI2MDYxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Luxurious downtown condo located in the heart of the city! This condo truly has it all! Beautifully updated with fresh paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen with dark stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops, wine fridge, and built-in cutting board. While at home, enjoy the many amenities this condo has to offer - rooftop patio, indoor lap pool, whirlpool, sauna, two story gym, theater, party room and more. This Blatz condo will not last long, come see it today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Benjamin Murphy, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI4Mzc2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>