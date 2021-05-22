newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE1Uv_0a88vVqr00

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Milwaukee, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 110 E Layton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 3980 N 27Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

110 E Layton Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.69
$2.97

Speedway

959 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$3.09

Jetz

607 S 70Th St, West Allis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$2.88

Shell

641 N Hawley Rd, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.48
$--

Clark

7535 W Bluemound Rd , Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Clark

7520 W Stevenson St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Marathon

7535 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.22
$3.57
$--
card
card$2.87
$3.4
$3.65
$--

Nomie's

7605 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.47
$--

Speedway

9200 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.55
$2.87

CITGO

610 W Becher St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.47
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
111
Followers
168
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Comparison#Fuel Prices#Gas Prices#Sales#Shell#Citgo#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

Check out these homes for sale in Milwaukee now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lake View 1 BR/1 BA condo located on Milwaukee's Lower East side near the foot of Brady St. Make life easier with underground parking, gym, laundry & indoor pool all right in the building. Unit is freshly painted & has plenty of natural light from large east facing windows. Lake views from both the LR & BR! Never miss a sunrise. Newer flooring installed throughout LR/dining & BR. Updated BA includes gorgeous walk-in shower, newer cabinets, lighting, and countertops. Building is pet-friendly & has secure lobby, community room & rooftop patio. Unbeatable location & convenience. Above street noise. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, lakeshore, marina & much more! A great opportunity to own for less than the cost of renting downtown. See it today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tonya G Thomsen, Realty Executives Integrity~Brookfield at 262-783-7080</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzA4NTQ0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath open floor plan condo with floor to ceiling windows overlooking Cathedral Square! Spacious primary suite with walk-in closet, jetted-tub, tiled shower, and dual sinks. Updated second full bath and second bedroom which could also be used as a home office. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of seating. Brand new high end refrigerator/freezer. Enjoy the views of downtown Milwaukee from your own private balcony. Two parking spaces and storage unit included!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jay Schmidt Group*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI5NzU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Adorable 10th Floor Condo with amazing views at the Blatz. Nice sized floorplan with 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Condo has been tastefully updated! Close to shopping, restaurants, bars & cafes, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Onsite exercise room, sauna, pool and even an whirlpool! 1 underground parking space included! Hurry you don't want to miss this chance to be right in the heart of it all!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris L Slinker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro Realty at 262-439-8897</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzIzOTUxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Only a relocation makes this incredible Warehouse 525 condo up for grabs! Located in the heart of the Third Ward, the next owner will benefit from what the previous owner will miss: only steps away from the Summerfest grounds, countless restaurants, great shopping, and entertainment! Immediately feel at home in this open concept unit, featuring wide-plank flooring, large windows, an oversized balcony, multiple closets, and industrial charm. The kitchen includes granite countertops, breakfast bar, maple cabinetry, and overlooks the large living room. Find the full bathroom (w/laundry area) adjacent to the master bedroom. An impressive master bedroom WIC (6'5'' x 5'7'') is ready to organize your wardrobe! Schedule a tour and witness the ease of condo living for yourself!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Craig M Sommerville, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzMxMzczJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Live your best life at Regency House! 1BR/1.5BA 8th floor unit facing East, offering unobstructed, million-dollar views of Lake Michigan. Building has 24-hour security/doorman, heated outdoor pool, patio area with grills, exercise room, laundry facilities, community room and a 28th floor observation deck that's a must-see. Condo fee also includes water, hot water, sewer, heat & central air. Pet friendly. Unit features newer carpeting throughout, newer windows, spacious living/dining area, 1/2 bath, huge bedroom with full ensuite bath & walk-in closet. Optional indoor/underground valet parking ($120/mo) or gated surface parking ($85/mo) available. Close to everything downtown has to offer & a perfect view of 4th of July fireworks. A truly wonderful lifestyle is what you get with this condo!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Noelle Stevens, Milwaukee Flat Fee Homes at 414-482-5050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI3NzkzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Welcome home to your classic Vermont Country style condo. Ready to host all your family celebrations that you have been putting off this last year. A full size kitchen and dining room awaits you that opens to a spacious patio for outdoor entertaining. This property is more home than condo, wide staircases, baseboards, ceiling moldings, and more. A full sized third bedroom for guests that want to stay for an extended visit to tour all the Milwaukee fun destinations that are only minutes away by either car or walking. If that isn't enough, nearby is Lake Michigan and the Oak Leaf Hiking and Biking trail that extends to Ozaukee County. Seller doing updates, showings to resume soon<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Susen-Sullivan, Integrity Real Estate Team LLC at 262-334-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzAwODM3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Superior quality updated kitchen and bathroom with newer carpeting and ceramic bathroom floors. Can be purchased furnished. If you are unfamiliar with Milwaukee or the Knickerbocker, this condo is located in an area which is close to running and hiking trails along the lakefront and walking distance to numerous restaurants and other amenities. With the current trend toward only outdoor dining, the Knick restaurant has one of the best outdoor patios in MilwaukeeContact broker about how to keep non-reserved parking spot post closing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brian P Fendry, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro Realty at 262-439-8897</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI2MDYxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Luxurious downtown condo located in the heart of the city! This condo truly has it all! Beautifully updated with fresh paint and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen with dark stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops, wine fridge, and built-in cutting board. While at home, enjoy the many amenities this condo has to offer - rooftop patio, indoor lap pool, whirlpool, sauna, two story gym, theater, party room and more. This Blatz condo will not last long, come see it today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Benjamin Murphy, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWV0cm8lMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUVUUk9NTFNXSS0xNzI4Mzc2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>