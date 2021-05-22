Where's the cheapest gas in Jacksonville?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: DOWNTOWN CONDO 17TH FL PENTHOUSE UNIT CITY PLACE CONDO FOR SALE. Penthouse CORNER UNIT. Panoramic views of Jacksonville and beautiful sunsets. 1 large bedroom w/remote LED ceiling fan & LPV flooring, large living area all tiled, full kitchen w/solid wood custom cabinets, full size stove and side by side frig, breakfast bar, (R/R/MW), CHA. Updated bath w/shower all tile, exhaust fan and new LED light. Hall closet extended w/sliding mirror doors. Secured building with security. Clubroom, Fitness Room, Laundry room. Evening and weekend security on-site. Walking distance to Court house & Library. Minutes to hospital and stadium.<p><strong>For open house information, contact TERESA A PENNA, TRADITIONS REALTY LLC at 904-683-5230</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful fully renovated with upgraded kitchen featuring GE Cafe Induction Collection, Smart Appliances, tile floors, quartz countertops w/brass hardware that adds a beautiful finish to elegant cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms have, also, been upgraded with tile floors, lighting, vanities and walk-in shower. New A/C system installed. This 3/2 located on the end of building offers privacy and Panoramic views of the St. Johns River & City Skyline with 3 balconies...enjoy seasonal firework displays & parades without having to leave the comfort of your home. Amenities included 24/7 concierge service, fitness center w/state of the art equipment for the workout enthusiast, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzi, 21st floor clubroom, wine tasting room, business center, pool, tennis,<p><strong>For open house information, contact NANCY MALOY, LIFESTYLE REAL ESTATE INC. at 904-634-8838</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON* This is a fantastic opportunity to own a 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, 1,182 sq. ft. home! This home has a ton of character and is awaiting your charming touches and finishes! Inside, find a massive living area with a converted front porch which has a gorgeous tongue and groove ceiling. With the right love put into this home, this could be a perfect starter home for a first time buyer or even a great rental home to add to an investment portfolio. Construction loans may be even available to qualified buyers pending credit and income qualifications. This home is priced to sell fast based on the required repairs so do not less this opportunity pass you by!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JUSTIN BULLOCK, INI REALTY at 904-318-9088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>