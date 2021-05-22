Where's the cheapest gas in Jacksonville?

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Prime Stop Food Store at 1291 Lake Forest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 7695 Merrill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Prime Stop Food Store 1291 Lake Forest Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.35

Gate 3150 Emerson St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.4 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 4100 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 3 $ 3.3 $ 2.86

RaceTrac 8240 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

BP 3247 Emerson St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.27 $ 3.77 $ --

Gate 7211 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.4 $ 2.99

Chevron 1920 Parental Home Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.95

RaceWay 1040 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.95

BP 7211 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.26 $ 3.76 $ 2.95

Mobil 5408 N Main St , Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.