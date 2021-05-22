newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Jacksonville?

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgjoE_0a88vT5P00

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Prime Stop Food Store at 1291 Lake Forest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.35 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 7695 Merrill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jacksonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Prime Stop Food Store

1291 Lake Forest Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$2.35

Gate

3150 Emerson St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.4
$2.99

Murphy USA

4100 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3
$3.3
$2.86

RaceTrac

8240 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89

BP

3247 Emerson St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.27
$3.77
$--

Gate

7211 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.4
$2.99

Chevron

1920 Parental Home Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.25
$2.95

RaceWay

1040 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$2.95

BP

7211 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.26
$3.76
$2.95

Mobil

5408 N Main St , Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.09
$3.42
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jacksonville, FL
141
Followers
155
Post
10K+
Views
