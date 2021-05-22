Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: RARE offering of a beautifully appointed private 2/2 PENTHOUSE in a recently renovated historical building. Prime location in downtown Orlando, steps from beautiful Lake Eola Park. This penthouse is only one of nine, it is privately located on an exclusive floor with 4 other penthouses. This floor has a private elevator that only services the penthouse floors. It comes with two prime assigned parking spaces in a secured parking garage. This unit boosts the largest square footage in the building with over 1,900sq. In entering you will be overwhelmed by the contemporary and serene feel of this home. It is spacious and overflowing with natural light, floor to ceiling windows in living area and the master suite. It has abundant storage. Recent updates throughout cant be missed! Boosts high ceilings, wood floors, custom woodwork, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new wine cooler, dry bar, separate laundry room and more. In the oversized master bedroom you will find two spacious master closets, double sinks, separate tub/shower and toilet closet. The building has 24/7 front desk and security. The interior of the building was recently renovated in modern tones. The building has great amenities including a gym and beautiful pool areas overlooking Lake Eola Park. HOA includes sewer, hot water and trash with monthly credit for cold water cooling of 125.43 reflected in avg HOA dues. Doesnt get better than this! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrew Jordan, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTkzMTgxNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>Your Sanctuary Awaits! Live in Luxury and enjoy your privacy from the 11th floor in this gorgeous South facing condo revealing tranquil Pool views. The moment you enter, you will fall in love with the open spacious floorplan featuring tile flooring throughout and offering optimal natural lighting. With some of Orlando’s favorite restaurants just an elevator ride away, you will be tempted to go out often but if you’re in the mood to cook, this kitchen is fit for a chef. Your gourmet kitchen is modernly updated with European Style wood cabinets, Stainless SS appliances, an island with eat-in bar, and plenty storage space and elbow room for get togethers. The master suite offers and en-suite bathroom with a soaker tub and separate walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet and allows for exterior access to your extended private balcony. The Sanctuary is an exclusive Luxury Highrise located one block from Lake Eola surrounded by local favorite restaurants, boutiques, entertainment and sporting venues. The Sanctuary offers a stunning lobby with 24-hour security, concierge service, gated and covered parking. The resort style amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center, steam room and lockers, heated infinity pool and spa with private cabanas as well as a car wash area, and electric car charging station. Your monthly HOA Fee includes water, trash sewer and basic cable an internet. Don’t miss your chance to live in this superb location of downtown Orlando just a quick walk to Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, The Amway Arena, and Orlando City Soccer Stadium. Enjoy year round festivals and parades held at Lake Eola, and weekly Sunday markets. It’s not a just a condo, it’s a lifestyle.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Morgan, MAINFRAME REAL ESTATE at 407-513-4257</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTkyMjQ2MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>Built by a name custom builder for a family member, this home has been meticulously maintained and upgraded. Beautifully detailed, the home oozes charm and comfort and enjoys a flexible floor plan. Large covered patio is perfect for entertaining or family cook outs. Truly move in ready. Many extras throughout the house. Large master with walk in closet and bath with a whirlpool tub and separate luxury shower is a must see! Talk about LOCATION - this one has it all: just a few blocks to Lake Eola, the Downtown Business District and the ever fun and trendy Thornton Park. Come and fall in love!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jean DeVeney, HOMEXPO REALTY INC at 407-297-6608</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTg5Mjk0OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>MOST COVETED PENTHOUSE IN CENTRAL FLORIDA IS NOW AVAILABLE!! Perfectly located on the southeast side of the TOP FLOOR at The VUE, this 4 bedroom Penthouse boasts unrivaled views of Lake Eola & Downtown Orlando. It is evident from the moment you walk through the door that this home is truly one of a kind. Floor to ceiling thermal windows surround the open living space and command unparalleled, incredible views of the City Beautiful. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and top-of-the-line luxury appliances. Each bedroom overlooks Lake Eola, its swan boats & iconic water fountain. The generously large master suite features a private seating area and enormous master closet that flows into the master bath with double stainless sinks, separate walk-in shower and a cascading waterfall infinity tub. It is completed with 3 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, 3 wet bars, a library, and 3 total balconies. Enjoy private access to your own rooftop patio and have arguably the best seats for the 4th of July fireworks each year. The Vue is a mix of luxury condominium living and urban community arts, culture and sports within walking distance restaurants, shopping, work and play! Building amenities include a museum-like Lobby with concierge, 24/7 security, Jr. Olympic Size Pool, 5,000 sqft health club, basketball/tennis courts, deck with views, gas grills, business center, Club Lounge & More. Rarely does a penthouse become available in Downtown Orlando, but you certainly have never seen anything like this!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julie Bettosini, PA, STOCKWORTH REALTY GROUP at 407-909-5900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PNTgyNzUwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>