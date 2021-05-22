newsbreak-logo
Orlando, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 2 days ago
(ORLANDO, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Orlando area offering savings of $1.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 906 Lee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1901 Aloma Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Orlando area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

906 Lee Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.17
$--

Costco

4696 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$2.79
$--

RaceTrac

350 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.97

Sam's Club

7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.89
$--

CITGO

1713 S Conway Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.1
$3.5
$--

Pure Fuel

3518 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.29
$3.59
$2.75

Food Express

3604 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.19
$3.39
$--

BJ's

4697 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

5901 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.95
$3.25
$2.89

Speedway

2655 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

