Tucson, AZ

Where's the cheapest gas in Tucson?

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 2 days ago
(TUCSON, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Tucson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.39 at Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.23
$--

QuikTrip

2345 E Irvington Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.98
$3.23
$2.79

ARCO

4881 S Campbell Ave, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$3.37
$2.89
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.37
$2.93

QuikTrip

2802 N 1St Ave, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.09
$3.21
$2.89

QuikTrip

3200 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.89

ARCO

802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$3.09

Costco

6255 E Grant Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.25
$--

QuikTrip

1425 W Grant Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.29
$3.15

QuikTrip

1925 N Kolb Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3
$3.25
$--

ARCO

7601 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
166
Followers
148
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Located in the Soul of the Historic Barrio Viejo District! Calling all investors! Historic home in the heart of downtown Tucson, walking distance to restaurants, schools, museums, bike paths, local shopping centers, Caterpillar Tucson Mining Center and so much more. immaculate view of A mountain. This property was originally a ''Tiny Home'' built in early 1900s. HO3 zoning on this .08 are lot that could allow for home business & property qualifies for lowered taxes due to historic status. Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to own a home located in downtown Tucson. Great opportunity with tons of potential for you to make your dream home! Come take a look and see what this amazing property has to offer. Owner is licensed agent & broker in the state of Arizona and is the listing agent This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty. The utilities will not be turned on for inspections by the owner. The Buyer is advised to have inspection and verify all reports. Seller will not complete SPDS or Clue Report.
Check out these Tucson-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Professional Sales Representative-High Compensation;2. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities;3. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Excellent Incentives;4. Customer Service - East Tucson;5. Immediate Openings - Caregiver - $300 Signing Bonus;6. Seeking OTR Owner Operators - Call Now!;7. Furniture Delivery / Installation - Independent Contractors;