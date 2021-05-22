Where's the cheapest gas in Tucson?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the Soul of the Historic Barrio Viejo District! Calling all investors! Historic home in the heart of downtown Tucson, walking distance to restaurants, schools, museums, bike paths, local shopping centers, Caterpillar Tucson Mining Center and so much more. immaculate view of A mountain. This property was originally a ''Tiny Home'' built in early 1900s. HO3 zoning on this .08 are lot that could allow for home business & property qualifies for lowered taxes due to historic status. Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to own a home located in downtown Tucson. Great opportunity with tons of potential for you to make your dream home! Come take a look and see what this amazing property has to offer. Rare opportunity to own a newly constructed masonry home in the heart of Tucson's Barrio Viejo. This historic style patio home is a 5-minute walk to the center of downtown, its restaurants and entertainment. Just a 2 minute walk to Tucson Convention Center where you can quickly access the Streetcar. You will also have quick access to I-10 and the Santa Cruz River Park and The Loop. This home features a first floor master bedroom, spacious open great room, colored concrete flooring and 2 additional bedrooms in the cleverly concealed second floor. Outdoor living and entertaining can be enjoyed on your private pavered courtyard. This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty. These are two homes, on two separate parcel codes, being sold together. Use as a home and a guesthouse, home office in the smaller house, use as a family compound, or live in one, Airbnb the other. ALL NEW but for the exterior walls; the value in these homes is simply incalcuable! Tankless water heater, 36'' Thor gas range, all wood windows and doors, gas fireplace insert, wood-look tile, simply gorgeous new home and GH in the heart of one of Tucson's oldest neighborhoods, historic Armory Park. Offstreet parking in front of all new wrought iron fencing in front of the smaller home. Private back and side yards await your creative touches. HIstorical home built in 1940 on a large parcel of land on West 18th Street home has space in the back yard for a pool or a guest house. This home is being sold ''AS-IS''. This is an estate sale and owners will look at all offers. The utilities will not be turned on for inspections by the owner. The Buyer is advised to have inspection and verify all reports. Seller will not complete SPDS or Clue Report.