Save $1.82 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Indianapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.82 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 2210 S Kentucky Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 430 N Alabama St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:22 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 2210 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.45

Speedway 6302 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.1

Speedway 5259 W 10Th St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Thorntons 5760 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Speedway 5960 S East St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.19

BP 5106 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Murphy USA 4630 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3 $ 3.63 $ 3.15

Speedway 304 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.08

Phillips 66 3505 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.09

Circle K 4221 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.