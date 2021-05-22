newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

Save $1.82 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a88vQRE00

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Indianapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.82 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 2210 S Kentucky Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 430 N Alabama St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:22 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

2210 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.45

Speedway

6302 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.1

Speedway

5259 W 10Th St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.48
$3.09

Thorntons

5760 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Speedway

5960 S East St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.52
$3.19

BP

5106 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.25

Murphy USA

4630 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3
$3.63
$3.15

Speedway

304 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.41
$3.08

Phillips 66

3505 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$3.09

Circle K

4221 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.46
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:22 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Indianapolis, IN
134
Followers
179
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

